To Fund the Valley
A new financial tool aims to help early-stage research make the jump across the "valley of death" to advanced clinical trials, the New York Times reports. It writes that Karen Petrou, the co-founder and managing partner of Federal Financial Analytics, developed the idea of BioBonds based on her experience as both a financial services consultant and someone with retinal degeneration. According to the Times, Petrou came across the issue of the gap in funding between research studies and clinical trials while trying to raise money to speed the development of retinal degeneration treatments.
