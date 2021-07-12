To Fund the Valley

Renalytix announced the appointment of Ann Berman to its board of directors. Berman will chair the board's audit committee and serve as a member of the nomination committee. Berman currently serves on the board of directors and as a member of the audit committee of Loews, a $14.5 billion market capitalization company with subsidiaries that include CNA Financial. In addition, she is a member of the board of trustees of Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center and Immuneering. Berman has also served as chief financial officer of Harvard University, where she was responsible for financial strategy, policy and planning, financial reporting and operations, treasury and risk management, and various audit functions.