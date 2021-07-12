Cancel
To Fund the Valley

GenomeWeb
 18 days ago

A new financial tool aims to help early-stage research make the jump across the "valley of death" to advanced clinical trials, the New York Times reports. It writes that Karen Petrou, the co-founder and managing partner of Federal Financial Analytics, developed the idea of BioBonds based on her experience as both a financial services consultant and someone with retinal degeneration. According to the Times, Petrou came across the issue of the gap in funding between research studies and clinical trials while trying to raise money to speed the development of retinal degeneration treatments.

New York City, NYGenomeWeb

Immunai Acquires Swiss Bioinformatics Firm Nebion

NEW YORK — Immune profiling firm Immunai said on Thursday that it has acquired Swiss bioinformatics firm Nebion for an undisclosed price. New York City- and Tel Aviv-based Immunai said the acquisition would allow it to expand its target discovery and drug development capabilities and that Nebion's experience curating public gene expression datasets would help Immunai grow its Annotated Multiomic Immunological Cell Atlas, or AMICA.
Harris County, TXtomball.com

Funding At Stake

If you have traveled on I-45, you can agree that it is in need of improvement. An improvement project has been in the planning and design phase for 15 years and received funding from the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) Unified Transportation Program (UTP), a 10-year plan, guiding transportation project development across the state.
Columbiana, OHWFMJ.com

COVID fund deadline next week for Valley businesses

Mahoning Valley business owners of Mahoning, Trumbull and Columbiana have one more week to apply for $2.5 million that was set aside for Ohio's counties. Nicholas Coggins of the Trumbull County Planning Commission said he found about these funds just days ago and feels it's not fair that the opportunity is slimmed for Ohio businesses who need these funds.
BusinessGenomeWeb

Renalytix: Ann Berman

Renalytix announced the appointment of Ann Berman to its board of directors. Berman will chair the board's audit committee and serve as a member of the nomination committee. Berman currently serves on the board of directors and as a member of the audit committee of Loews, a $14.5 billion market capitalization company with subsidiaries that include CNA Financial. In addition, she is a member of the board of trustees of Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center and Immuneering. Berman has also served as chief financial officer of Harvard University, where she was responsible for financial strategy, policy and planning, financial reporting and operations, treasury and risk management, and various audit functions.
EconomyGenomeWeb

In Brief This Week: Sophia Genetics, Twist Bioscience, Dante Labs, MGI, Codex DNA, More

NEW YORK – Fresh off its July 23 initial public offering, Sophia Genetics said this week that it has completed a previously announced $20 million private placement of 1,111,111 shares to an affiliate of GE Healthcare, with which the firm signed a letter of intent to codevelop new artificial intelligence-driven analytics and workflow technologies to improve the matching of treatments based on genetic and tumor profiles of cancer patients. IPO underwriters JP Morgan, Morgan Stanley, Cowen, and Credit Suisse hold the option to purchase as many as 1,950,000 additional shares at $18 each.
CancerGenomeWeb

Capio Biosciences, BioView to Explore Integration of Circulating Tumor Cell Technologies

NEW YORK – Cell imaging and analysis firm BioView said Wednesday that it has entered a collaboration with CTC capture firm Capio Biosciences to explore the integration of their respective technologies for development of a sample-to-answer clinical liquid biopsy assay. Capio Biosciences' microfluidic CapioCyte technology employs a combination of biomimetic...
Charitiesloc.gov

Funding Opportunities

The following funding opportunities are currently available as part of Of the People: Widening the Path. Community Collections Fellowship Program — These grants will support individuals or non-profit organizations in producing cultural documentation–photographs, interviews, audio or video recordings about their community from the community’s perspective. This blog is governed by...
Moviescineuropa.org

Production / Funding

7230 news (production / funding) available in total starting from 20/05/2002. Last updated on 22/07/2021. 534 news (production / funding) inserted in the last 12 months. The Cinema Commission of the Wallonia-Brussels Federation supports Olivier Masset-Depasse’s Largo Winch project. 08 July 2021. 06 July 2021. 05 July 2021. 02 July...
Marketsworld-nuclear-news.org

uranium fund

The newly created Sprott Physical Uranium Trust has begun trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange after Sprott Asset Management LP, a wholly owned subsidiary of precious metals and real assets investments company Sprott Inc, completed a previously announced transaction with Uranium Participation Corporation (UPC). (Image: Cameco) Sprott Asset Management earlier...
U.S. Politicsdigitalmarketnews.com

Stimulus Check Update: Possibility Of Another Relief Payment

It should come as no surprise to anyone that the stimulus check payments have been a massive boon to families. The payments from the government have really helped families stay afloat during the pandemic. With the pandemic still ongoing, and the number of cases rising due to the Delta variant, a question arises- will there be another stimulus payment from the government?
San Francisco, CAcbslocal.com

Kaiser Permanente Sued By Federal Government Over Alleged Medicare Fraud

SAN FRANCISCO (AP/CBS13) — Kaiser Permanente is being sued by the federal government, which is accusing the health care giant of committing Medicare fraud and pressuring doctors to list incorrect diagnoses on medical records in order to receive higher reimbursements, officials said Friday. The lawsuit was filed Thursday in San...
ScienceGenomeWeb

Participation Analysis

A new study suggests women tend to participate less at scientific and medical conferences, the Guardian reports, noting that a few format tweaks could boost involvement. Researchers from Imperial College London examined female participation at two UK Society for Endocrinology annual meetings, one in 2017 and one in 2018, and analyzed questions and comments made during dozens of sessions at the conferences. For the 2018 meeting, the researchers sought to boost the participation of female attendees by asking organizers to ask more female society members to chair sessions and to ask session chairs to offer the opening question to a female participant, if possible.
Medical & Biotechyale.edu

Yale researchers find gaps in clinical trial data sharing

Access to clinical-trial data helps doctors make informed prescribing decisions and promotes good science, but a new study co-authored by Yale researchers reveals that few pharmaceutical companies are fully transparent about the data behind the products they develop. The study also shows that large companies are far more transparent than smaller ones.
WildlifeGenomeWeb

Interfering With Invasive Mussels

Researchers are exploring whether RNA interference- or CRISPR-based approaches can be used to control invasive mussels found in freshwaters in the US, the Chicago Tribune reports. It adds that zebra and quagga mussels were introduced into the Great Lakes and US about 30 years ago and have spread across the...

