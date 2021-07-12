Bergman Island Is for the Ingmar Bergman Heads
I’ve been inexplicably drawn to the morose, melancholy mind-fuckery of Ingmar Bergman’s movies for more than half of my life. I find few directors more fascinating, few movies that make me feel as simultaneously sick and ecstatic, like I’ve just sucked down a bunch of seawater on a beguilingly rocky beach. Many people have sunnier dispositions or are perhaps less preoccupied by the abyss, and tend to groan when asked to sit through the Trilogy of Faith. Why do I like watching films about suicidal women in nightgowns having psychosexual dreams about their sisters? Why am I so drawn to stories about women on the brink of madness, roaming the craggy Swedish seaside babbling about their sexually abusive fathers?www.vulture.com
