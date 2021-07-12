Bergman Island Is for the Ingmar Bergman Heads

As one of the brightest directors to come out of East-Asia at the turn of the millennium, Bong Joon-ho’s name has experienced a meteoric rise ever since his last movie was released. Parasite made history sweeping some of the most important international awards and becoming the first South Korean film to be honored with the Palme D’Or in Cannes and the Academy Award for Best Picture. His brilliant dissertation on late capitalism shattered cultural barriers, opened the door to millions of audiences to the wonders of foreign cinema and it’s also a good representation of the rest of his oeuvre. His films refuse to fit the narrow parameters of any particular genre and are never afraid of making a clear political and social stance. From subtle satires to dark thrillers, to understand Bong Joon-ho’s work is to forego any hope of labelling it under any conventional style.