New Orleans, LA

Special Weather Statement issued for Upper Jefferson, Western Orleans by NWS

weather.gov
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-13 07:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-12 12:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Upper Jefferson; Western Orleans A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT WEST CENTRAL ORLEANS AND NORTHWESTERN JEFFERSON PARISHES At 1149 AM CDT, a strong thunderstorm was located over Metairie, moving east at 25 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph are possible with this storm. Locations impacted include New Orleans, Metairie, Avondale, Harvey, Jefferson, Gretna, Harahan, Westwego, Elmwood, Bridge City, River Ridge, Waggaman, New Orleans Armstrong Airport and Lakefront Airport. This includes the following Interstates Interstate 10 in Louisiana between mile markers 222 and 243. Interstate 610 between mile markers 1 and 4. If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

alerts.weather.gov

