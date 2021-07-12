Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Song of the Shark’ on Discovery+, Where No V.O. Lets These Iconic Fish Speak For Themselves

Hosted by Nikki Glaser, ‘FBoy Island’ is a reality television series that features three talented and gorgeous women named CJ Franco, Nakia Renee, and Sarah Emig looking for a lasting love connection. Their search brings them to a tropical island where they meet 24 potential partners who are also looking for love. But there is a twist, and not all the contestants are what they appear to be. If you find reality television shows on relationships appealing, then ‘FBoy Island’ may just be the series for you, and here’s everything you need to know about it.