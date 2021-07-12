Cancel
Western Illinois University Junior Uses Summer Months to Practice Lessons Gleaned from Campus Music Classes

By Sean Leary
A Western Illinois University junior music education major is transitioning the lessons from her academic experience into leading a children’s theatre production. “The Odd Kingdom” was written by and is being directed by Racquel Rawlins, of Beardstown. Rawlins said the park district’s program director asked her to stage a children’s production this summer because of her experience leading a choir for young girls in the area.

Scott County, IAPosted by
QuadCities.com

Scott County Iowa Genealogical Society: Swedish Genealogy with the Swenson Swedish Immigration Research Center

Scott County Iowa Genealogical Society and the Richardson-Sloane Special Collections Center of the Davenport Public Library invites you to their monthly meeting. Those wishing to attend may attend the event in two ways: in-person or virtually. Please register for the event at https://davenportlibrary.libcal.com/event/7808983 and indicate the way you want to view the presentation. In-person registrants will attend the event at Main’s Large Meeting Room (321 N. Main St.) Virtual registrants will receive an email with the Zoom Meeting Link and Meeting ID.
Moline, ILPosted by
QuadCities.com

Hare Named Deputy Director of Maintenance and Operations For Western Illinois University

MACOMB/Moline, IL — Kirk Hare, Western Illinois University Facilities Management supervisor, has been named the deputy director of maintenance and operations. Hare has served as a supervisor for WIU Facilities Maintenance moving crew since August 2011. He joined the Facilities Maintenance staff as a building service worker in December 2008, serving in that role until his promotion to supervisor in 2011. Hare also owned and operated Pro-Clean in Macomb from 2004-2013. Before joining WIU, he worked as a salesperson for Western Distributing Company in Macomb from 1996-2008, and as the building maintenance supervisor for the Macomb Park District from 1990-1996.
MusicPosted by
QuadCities.com

Quad-Cities’ Avey Grouws Band Just Keeps Evolving

The following article is part of QuadCities.com’s partnership with local music website The Echo. For more, check out theechoqc.com!. “You’ll save big money! You’ll save big money! When you shop Menards!”. If you’re from the Quad Cities you’ve probably heard that jingle a million times. The artist behind one of...
MusicPosted by
QuadCities.com

NEW CONCERT ALERT! Liz Cooper with Pearl Charles Coming To Davenport’s Raccoon Motel

Want to hear some of their tunes? LISTEN to Liz Cooper here; LISTEN to Pearl Charles here. Sean Leary is an author, director, artist, musician, producer and entrepreneur who has been writing professionally since debuting at age 11 in the pages of the Comics Buyers Guide. An honors graduate of the University of Southern California masters program, he has written over 50 books including the best-sellers The Arimathean, Every Number is Lucky to Someone and We Are All Characters.
MusicPosted by
QuadCities.com

Listen To The Blackstones At River Music Experience’s Live At Five Friday

The RME courtyard will host live music featuring a wide range of genres and styles. Sean Leary is an author, director, artist, musician, producer and entrepreneur who has been writing professionally since debuting at age 11 in the pages of the Comics Buyers Guide. An honors graduate of the University of Southern California masters program, he has written over 50 books including the best-sellers The Arimathean, Every Number is Lucky to Someone and We Are All Characters.
Davenport, IAPosted by
QuadCities.com

Davenport’s First Presbyterian Resurrects Live Musicals With New “Guys and Dolls”

Live theatre makes a triumphant return to First Presbyterian Church (1702 Iowa St., Davenport) with a long-awaited production of Frank. Loesser’s classic musical “Guys and Dolls” on Friday, July 23 and Saturday, July 24. This production was originally scheduled for March 2020 and postponed as Covid-19 entered the Midwest just two weeks prior to opening night. After a series of further postponements, the church’s Performing Arts Series is pleased to produce the fully-staged musical with its original cast, crew and an orchestra.
Rock Island, ILPosted by
QuadCities.com

BREAKING: Rock Island’s Augustana College First in Nation to Offer New “Income Insurance”

BREAKING NEWS: Augustana College is the first in the nation to partner with Degree Insurance and offer “income insurance” for new students who transfer to Augustana. This effort involves Degree Insurance’s flagship insurance product, American Dream Insurance (ADI), the private Rock Island school announced Tuesday. The Transfer Student Income Assurance...

