Western Illinois University Junior Uses Summer Months to Practice Lessons Gleaned from Campus Music Classes
A Western Illinois University junior music education major is transitioning the lessons from her academic experience into leading a children’s theatre production. “The Odd Kingdom” was written by and is being directed by Racquel Rawlins, of Beardstown. Rawlins said the park district’s program director asked her to stage a children’s production this summer because of her experience leading a choir for young girls in the area.www.quadcities.com
