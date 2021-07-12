Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Australian, NZ Dollars Fall On Delta Virus Worries

By Insta Forex
ForexTV.com
 19 days ago

The Australian and NZ dollars depreciated in the European session on Monday, as concerns over the rising cases of the Delta variant of the COVID-19 in Asia, U.S. and Europe dampened risk sentiment. Australia recorded its biggest daily rise in COVID-19 cases on Monday despite a lockdown in the country’s...

forextv.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerome Powell
Person
Anthony Fauci
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Delta#Australian#European#Federal Reserve Chair#Aussie#Federal Reserve Bank#Bank Of Israel#Instaforex Company
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Virus
News Break
Health
News Break
Federal Reserve
News Break
Public Health
Place
Sydney
News Break
Euro
Country
Australia
Related
Marketsdailyforex.com

AUD/USD Forecast: Australian Dollar Breaks Down

The Australian dollar broke down significantly during the trading session on Monday, slicing through the 0.74 level like it was not even there. Because of this, the market is very likely to continue to go much lower, and as I write this article, the Australian dollar is getting relatively close to the 0.73 handle. Sure, after a deal like this you will quite often see a little bit of a bounce, but that bounce almost always gets sold into, as this is a very decisive candlestick.
BusinessForexTV.com

Australian Dollar Advances Amid Risk Appetite

The Australian dollar climbed against its major counterparts in the Asian session on Thursday, as risk sentiment improved on solid corporate earnings and on hopes for continued policy support from the European Central Bank to boost the economic recovery. Robust corporate earnings helped shrug off concerns over the spread of...
WorldInternational Business Times

Asian Markets Advance After Fed Meeting, Hong Kong Rebounds

Asian markets rose Thursday as the Federal Reserve acknowledged the US recovery was well on track but it would not taper monetary policy just yet, while Hong Kong was lifted after China sought to reassure investors over its latest regulatory crackdown. Traders were also cheered by progress in Washington on...
Public Healthinvesting.com

Australian Shares Close Lower on Virus Woes

Investing.com - The S&P/ASX 200 fell 33.8 points or 0.46% to 7252.2 on Tuesday, recovering from 7-week lows touched during intraday trade as risk sentiment soured after the highly contagious coronavirus Delta variant triggered fresh lockdowns in Victoria and South Australia. In local policy news, Reserve Bank of Australia’s latest...
BusinessDailyFx

Weekly Fundamental Australian Dollar Forecast: Nothing to Like, No Saving Grace

Fundamental Forecast for the Australian Dollar: Bearish. The third week of July brings about a quieter economic calendar for Australia; there are zero ‘high’ rated events on the DailyFX Economic Calendar. The Citi Economic Surprise Index for Australia, a time-decay measure of data momentum, closed the week at +35.8, slightly...
World104.1 WIKY

Dollar firm as Delta virus threat looms over ‘Freedom Day’

SINGAPORE (Reuters) – The dollar sat near its highest levels in months on Monday as the spread of the Delta coronavirus variant made investors nervous about the global recovery and sent money into safety. The risk-sensitive Australian dollar fell to its weakest against the greenback since December early in the...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Financial World

US Dollar falls as Fed keeps rate unchanged, says recovery intact despite delta surge

Following conclusion of a two-day policy meet, the US Federal Reserve said in a statement late on Wednesday that the world's No 1 economy's recovery from the pandemic’s fiscal fallouts stayed well en-route despite an uptick in delta variants across the country, while the US Central Bank had also signalled a plausible tapering of fiscal supports for the economy, eventually sending the US Dollar Index (DXY) down as much as 0.41 per cent to 91.84 on Thursday's late-afternoon US trading.
MarketsWFMJ.com

Asian shares fall on virus variant worries, Wall St retreat

TOKYO (AP) — Asian shares fell Tuesday as worries were growing that a faster-spreading variant of the coronavirus could upend the global economic recovery. Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 slipped 0.6% to 27,489.13 in early trading. South Korea's Kospi shed 0.4% to 3,232.75. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 inched down 0.1% to 7,277.60. Hong Kong's Hang Seng lost 0.4% to 27,367.62, while the Shanghai Composite declined 0.7% to 3,514.85.
EconomyForexTV.com

Australian, NZ Dollars Weaken Amid China's Crackdown On Technology Sector

The Australian and NZ dollars declined against their major counterparts in the Asian session on Monday, as China’s crackdown on private tutoring companies and growing trade tensions between Washington and Beijing dampened risk sentiment. Chinese authorities introduced a new set of sweeping regulations on private educators, which includes prohibiting tutoring...
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

S.Korea stocks fall for third day on virus worries

* KOSPI falls, foreigners net sellers * Korean won weakens against U.S. dollar * South Korea benchmark bond yield falls SEOUL, July 20 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korean shares fell for a third straight session on Tuesday, as technology heavyweights tracked losses on Wall Street over fears of surging coronavirus cases globally. The won hit its lowest level in more than nine months, while the benchmark bond yield also fell. ** The KOSPI slid 10.88 points, or 0.34%, to 3,232.36 as of 0152 GMT, following a 1% decline on Monday. ** Chip giants Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix fell 0.38% and 0.42%, respectively, while internet giant Naver and LG Chem dropped 1.13% and 0.49%. ** Stocks on Wall Street fell as much as 2% on Monday, with the S&P and the Nasdaq suffering their largest one-day percentage drop since mid-May, as a rise in worldwide coronavirus cases and increasing U.S. deaths drove investors out of risky assets. ** At home, the country reported 1,278 new cases as of Monday midnight, still in four-digit infections but lower than a record 1,615 cases marked last week. ** Foreigners were net sellers of 74.0 billion won ($64.35 million) worth of shares on the main board. ** The won was quoted at 1,151.3 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.30% weaker than its previous close at 1,147.8. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,149.9 per dollar, strengthening 0.1% from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,149.6. ** In money and debt markets, September futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.14 points to 110.19. ** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 3.8 basis points to 1.421%, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell by 5.5 basis points to 1.917%. ($1 = 1,149.9300 won) (Reporting by Joori Roh; editing by Vinay Dwivedi)
Public HealthFlorida Star

Australian State In Lockdown After Delta Variant Outbreak

ADELAIDE, Australia — South Australia has entered its first full day of lockdown as the list of potential Covid-19 exposure sites linked to a new cluster of cases continues to grow. More than 35 sites have now been listed across metropolitan Adelaide—the state capital—with more likely in the coming days. They include a number of major shopping centers and at least […]
Economypoundsterlinglive.com

Australian Dollar Forecast Lower by Morgan Stanley

Bank transfer rates (indicative guide): 1.7990-1.8125. Money transfer specialist rates (indicative): 1.8480-1.8516. More information on securing specialist rates, here. The direction of travel for the Australian Dollar remains negative for now say analysts at Morgan Stanley who are concerned with the "asymmetric" risks posed to the economy posed by the Covid-19 Delta variant.
Economypoundsterlinglive.com

Australian Dollar Prone to Further Losses as RBA Forced into Rethink Over Lockdowns

Above: Sydney's Circular Quay during lockdown. Image © Adobe Images. Bank transfer rates (indicative guide): 1.7980-1.8113. Money transfer specialist rates (indicative): 1.8467-1.8505. More information on securing specialist rates, here. Set up an exchange rate alert, here. Media reports out this week suggest the Reserve Bank of Australia is likely to...
Public HealthInternational Business Times

Two Australian Cities Eye End Of Virus Lockdowns

Coronavirus lockdowns are likely to be lifted in two major Australian cities this week, authorities said Monday, as outbreaks of the Delta variant were brought under control. Around half of Australia's 25 million largely unvaccinated residents are currently under stay-at-home orders. But while the largest city Sydney struggled to bring...
TravelPosted by
Reuters

Travel shares lead European declines on virus worries

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window) July 19 (Reuters) - European shares fell on Monday, led by travel stocks, on worries that the fast-spreading Delta variant could hamper travel demand and slow the ongoing global economic recovery.
StocksPosted by
Reuters

Stocks shrug off virus worries; ECB in focus

SINGAPORE, July 22 (Reuters) - Asian stocks rallied on Thursday, bonds nursed losses and oil held onto sharp gains as investors seemed to set aside virus jitters for now and looked ahead to the European Central Bank for reassurance that policy support will continue for some time. MSCI's broadest index...
MarketsPosted by
IBTimes

Asian Markets Drop On Fresh Inflation, Virus Worries

Asian markets sank Monday following big losses on Wall Street as inflation and the spreading Delta coronavirus variant fuelled worries about the global recovery, while oil prices also sank after top producers reached a deal to hike output. Hong Kong was the worst hit after the United States warned businesses...
Retailinvesting.com

Australian Shares Move Lower as Delta Variant Spreads

Investing.com - The S&P/ASX 200 traded lower on Tuesday, touching 7-week lows in early deals and tracking declines in US equities as a sharp rise in COVID-19 Delta infections across the world sparked fears of fresh shutdowns and a protracted economic recovery. Locally, New South Wales reported 78 new local cases, while Victoria recorded 13 cases as health authorities extended lockdown restrictions for a further week. South Australia also began a week-long lockdown after reporting five cases.
StocksBusiness Insider

European Shares Likely To Drift Lower On Virus Worries

(RTTNews) - European stocks are seen opening lower on Monday amid signs of growing inflationary pressures and concerns that a surge in coronavirus cases will have a dampening effect on the fragile global economic recovery. Asian markets fell broadly as rising COVID-19 infections regionally and concerns surrounding the slow vaccine...
IndustryPosted by
Reuters

METALS-Copper falls as virus worries unnerve investors

July 19 (Reuters) - Copper prices fell on Monday as surging COVID-19 cases raised investor concerns about the global economic recovery and metals demand, particularly for industrial metal copper. Daily new coronavirus infections have jumped in the United States, Europe and Asia amid the spread of the Delta variant while...

Comments / 0

Community Policy