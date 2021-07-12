Australian, NZ Dollars Fall On Delta Virus Worries

* KOSPI falls, foreigners net sellers * Korean won weakens against U.S. dollar * South Korea benchmark bond yield falls SEOUL, July 20 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korean shares fell for a third straight session on Tuesday, as technology heavyweights tracked losses on Wall Street over fears of surging coronavirus cases globally. The won hit its lowest level in more than nine months, while the benchmark bond yield also fell. ** The KOSPI slid 10.88 points, or 0.34%, to 3,232.36 as of 0152 GMT, following a 1% decline on Monday. ** Chip giants Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix fell 0.38% and 0.42%, respectively, while internet giant Naver and LG Chem dropped 1.13% and 0.49%. ** Stocks on Wall Street fell as much as 2% on Monday, with the S&P and the Nasdaq suffering their largest one-day percentage drop since mid-May, as a rise in worldwide coronavirus cases and increasing U.S. deaths drove investors out of risky assets. ** At home, the country reported 1,278 new cases as of Monday midnight, still in four-digit infections but lower than a record 1,615 cases marked last week. ** Foreigners were net sellers of 74.0 billion won ($64.35 million) worth of shares on the main board. ** The won was quoted at 1,151.3 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.30% weaker than its previous close at 1,147.8. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,149.9 per dollar, strengthening 0.1% from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,149.6. ** In money and debt markets, September futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.14 points to 110.19. ** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 3.8 basis points to 1.421%, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell by 5.5 basis points to 1.917%. ($1 = 1,149.9300 won) (Reporting by Joori Roh; editing by Vinay Dwivedi)