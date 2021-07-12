'It means everything to me': Augustan raises money for military families with golf marathon

Todd Greene teed off at Augusta Country Club at 5:45 a.m. He didn’t plan to stop playing until the sun went down and he had to leave the course. By 10:30 a.m., he had completed five, 18-hole rounds of golf. Greene, an assistant pro at ACC, was trying to raise money through an all-day golf marathon for Folds of Honor, a non-profit organization that helps provide educational scholarships to the families of fallen and disabled service members.