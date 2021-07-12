Cancel
ConnectWise hires chief information officer

 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJuly 12, 2021 - Regina Marrow has joined Tampa-based tech firm ConnectWise as chief information officer. She previously worked for Ernst & Young and Gerdau. At ConnectWise, one of Tampa Bay’s largest and most successful IT firms, Marrow will oversee the company’s global business and financial systems teams and initiatives, with the goal of delivering modern platforms to support and enable company growth and to improve the partner experience. “Regina’s vast experience in various challenging IT transformation roles has already led to valuable contributions to the company and to our executive leadership team,” ConnectWise CEO Jason Magee said in a prepared statement. “She is very accomplished in bolstering companies upward to the next level of success, and we look forward to the positive impact she’ll have on our colleagues and our partners in her role.”

