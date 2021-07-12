How to Make a Photo Slideshow

Over the past year, many disgruntled Google Photos fans have faced a dilemma: Should they stick with their beloved service and pony up extra cash for high-quality backups, or should they test other waters? I'm not here to definitively recommend or push one photo backup service over another, but I do think it's worth your time to consider all options and even have "backup" backup services lined up. After all, what if something horrible happened to your online photo collection? What would you do then? One of our favorite Google Photos alternatives is Amazon Photos. Here's how to transfer your Google Photos albums to Amazon Photos in just a few easy steps.