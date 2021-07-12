Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Photography

How to Make a Photo Slideshow

By Samson Haileyesus
smallbiztrends.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you buy something through our links, we may earn money from our affiliate partners. Have you ever wanted to create a captivating photo slideshow? A photo slideshow can be a useful tool to organize and engage with your audiences by letting you deliver compelling stories. Through the use of photo slideshows, you get to provide information via images about your products and services while expanding your brand’s reach. For viewers it allows them to access the information quickly in a clean and minimalist manner. In today’s tutorial, we will show you how to make your very own photo slideshow.

smallbiztrends.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Smartphone#Microsoft Photos#Video Quality#Launchpad#Command#Jpeg#Png#Ppt
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Photography
News Break
Microsoft
News Break
Iphone
News Break
Visual Art
News Break
Youtube
News Break
Marketing
Related
Softwarelaptopmag.com

How to reduce a photo’s size in macOS

Mobile phones these days have some great camera technology. As image resolution continues to improve as phone cameras increase megapixel sizes, image size follows suit. This leads to snapping a lot of images without much thought that take up ever-increasing amounts of our device and cloud storage. MacBook Air vs....
Internethowtogeek.com

How to Save Photos from Gmail to Google Photos

Have you been saving photos you receive in Gmail to Google Drive and then moving them to Google Photos? Well, you can finally stop! Read on to start saving images you receive in Gmail emails directly to Google Photos. Save to Google Photos in Gmail. The Save to Photos feature...
Photographymakeuseof.com

How to View, Edit, and Add Metadata to a Photo

Any data that helps describe a file's contents or characteristics is called metadata. This embedded information helps you organize your files, and comes in handy when you're dealing with a library of images. Metadata can provide descriptive information about a photo, such as its caption, title, author, how the image...
InternetTom's Guide

How to upload to Google Photos

It's important to know how to upload to Google Photos, especially if you take lots of photos on your phone. After all, you don't want to lose all your precious pictures if your device is lost, stolen or broken. The Google Photos app should back up all your photos and...
Photographypetapixel.com

How to Prepare for a Professional Photo Shoot

Back when I was taking pictures just for the fun of it, I never once thought to optimize my preparation. There was no preparation — no shot list, no scouting, no mood board. That all changed when making pictures became my job and my livelihood. Now there are stakes, and...
Behind Viral Videosdexerto.com

How to do the new TikTok photo crop challenge

A new challenge is making waves on TikTok featuring people attempting to squeeze into cropped frames. Called the photo crop challenge, it has become massively popular on the app with millions of views in just the last two days. Here is a guide on how to do it. Trends on...
Softwarecodeinwp.com

How to Screenshot on Windows: Simple Ways to Capture Your Screen

So, regardless of what you want to screenshot, you will know how to make it happen by the time you’re done reading this article. How to screenshot on Windows: methods available 📸. We’ll introduce each method one at a time and show you exactly how you can take screenshots. By...
SoftwareEngadget

Save $75 on Pixlr, an intuitive graphic design app

This content is made possible by our sponsor; it is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Engadget's editorial staff. Besides and a , one essential tool photographers and visual artists need is graphic design software. With the right program, you can correct flaws you couldn’t plan for; enhance or alter your subject matter; or even create something entirely new.
Softwaretowardsdatascience.com

Generate Pencil Sketch from Photo in Python

Image manipulation using OpenCV tutorial with code. OpenCV is the only library which is needed for the project. We will also be using matplotlib library for some visualizations which is discussed later. import cv2. import matplotlib.pyplot as plt. The following command can be used to read image using OpenCV. img=cv2.imread("photo.jpg")
Cell Phonespetapixel.com

AI-Assisted Photo Cloud Platform Lensii to Challenge Google Photos

An upcoming cloud-based Artificial Intelligent (AI) app for smartphones called Lensii claims that it will soon be able to assist users in organizing, sorting, searching, and choosing the best images from their collection of photographs. The app will group similar-looking photos together and then ranks each image so that it is easy to see which images are worth keeping and sharing and which ones can be deleted.
Softwarehowtogeek.com

How to Use Icon Sets to Represent Values in Microsoft Excel

If you’re looking for a unique way to represent your data in Microsoft Excel, consider using icon sets. Similar to color scales, icon sets take a range of values and use visual effects to symbolize those values. With a conditional formatting rule, you can display icons like traffic lights, stars,...
Coding & ProgrammingPhoto & Video Tuts+

How to Build a Draggable JavaScript Image Gallery With GSAP

In a previous tutorial, we learned how to build a responsive image gallery with slick.js. Today, let’s build something similar: a responsive image gallery with a draggable featured image/main slide. To make the target element draggable, we’ll take advantage of GSAP’s Draggable plugin. Sounds like a good exercise?. What We’re...
PhotographyPhoto & Video Tuts+

How to Make HDR Exterior Architecture Photos With Adobe Camera Raw

Although the thought of high dynamic range photography can make some people cringe, it can be really useful. Real estate companies, for example, like to use HDR to make everything look clearer, brighter and more detailed, but often you might want to use HDR in architecture photos for practical reasons. In this tutorial you'll learn how to make an HDR photo of a building using Adobe Camera Raw.
InternetAndroid Central

How to transfer your Google Photos albums to Amazon Photos

Over the past year, many disgruntled Google Photos fans have faced a dilemma: Should they stick with their beloved service and pony up extra cash for high-quality backups, or should they test other waters? I'm not here to definitively recommend or push one photo backup service over another, but I do think it's worth your time to consider all options and even have "backup" backup services lined up. After all, what if something horrible happened to your online photo collection? What would you do then? One of our favorite Google Photos alternatives is Amazon Photos. Here's how to transfer your Google Photos albums to Amazon Photos in just a few easy steps.
PhotographyRed and Black

PHOTOS: How to bleach photo prints

Bleaching prints of your favorite photos can be a simple and fun activity to do with friends, to spruce up your Instagram or cure summer boredom. Since bleach is a toxic chemical, it is recommended to wear gloves and clothes you do not mind getting stained. If children are present, keep the chemical out of reach and supervise them at all times.
PhotographyDigital Photography Review

Slideshow: 2021 World Landscape Photographer competition winners

Over 1,400 photographers entered the 2021 World Landscape Photographer competition, with 6,512 total images being submitted for judging. When all was said and done, only six images were award prizes, including the overall winning image titled ‘Atlantic Winter Storm meets Ireland,’ captured by photographer Felix Sproll. The World Landscape Photographer...
Softwaremakeuseof.com

How to Insert Music Symbols in Microsoft Word and Excel

If you are wondering how to insert music symbols into your Word or Excel document without necessarily adding images to it, then this article has you covered. We will take you through a step-by-step guide on inserting music text symbols into your documents, for both Microsoft Word and Excel. Adding...
Cell PhonesWFMZ-TV Online

What the Tech? Chrome Remote Desktop

As the delta variant of COVID-19 begins spreading more across the world, many companies are re-thinking their employees working in the office. Many people are working from home or remotely again. If you've ever been away from your primary computer, you may have run into a situation when there's something...

Comments / 0

Community Policy