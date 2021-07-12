Cancel
Las Vegas, NV

2nd suspect arrested in theft of $1M from poker pro

By Glenn Puit
reviewjournal.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA second man has been arrested in the theft of more than $1 million in cash and poker chips from a professional poker player’s Henderson home in February. Clark County Detention Center records show Trevaghn Battle, 26, was booked July 3 on charges of theft of $100,000 or greater, burglary while in possession of a gun and home invasion in conspiracy. The charges stem from the Feb. 10 theft of a safe containing $750,000 cash and $250,000 in poker chips from the home of poker player Chad Power.

