Green Bay, WI

Green Bay man dies while tubing on Peshtigo River

By Shereen Siewert
WausauPilot
 19 days ago
CRIVITZ, Wis. (AP) — A Green Bay man died after going under water on the Peshtigo River in the Village of Crivitz in northeastern Wisconsin.

The Marinette County Sheriff’s Office said a report came in shortly after 3:30 p.m. Saturday for a man who had gone under while tubing on the Peshtigo River downstream from Don Brooks Park.

WBAY-TV reported that 40-year-old Anthony Rogers was pronounced dead just after 6 p.m. Saturday.

According to the sheriff’s office, initial reports indicate he may not have been a strong swimmer and wasn’t wearing a life jacket.

An autopsy was scheduled for Monday to determine the cause of death.

WausauPilot

Wausau, WI
Wausau Pilot & Review is an independent, 501c3 nonprofit newsroom devoted to educating the public about crucial issues in central Wisconsin with a special focus on public policy and quality of life issues. We deliver in-depth reporting and analysis that improves local decision-making. We seek to expand civic engagement to foster a vibrant, inclusive, and interdependent community.

