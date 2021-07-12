Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Iowa Business Council survey shows optimism in state’s economy

By Dar Danielson
Radio Iowa
 18 days ago

The Iowa Business Council’s second-quarter Economic Outlook Survey shows great optimism among some of the state’s largest businesses. IBC executive director, Joe Murphy, says the survey continues a trend. He says it is the fourth straight survey where they have a positive trend. The report measures member expectations for sales, capital spending, and employment for the next six months. The answers are scored on a 100-point scale and the latest overall outlook index is 67.

www.radioiowa.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iowa Business Council#Ibc#Iowans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
Related
Iowa Stateomahadailyrecord.com

Iowa’s State Health Board Has Too Few Members to Meet

A state board meant to help oversee the state’s response to the coronavirus pandemic has not met since May because it does not have enough members. Seven of the 11 seats on the Iowa State Board of Health are vacant. The board, which advises the Iowa Department of Public Health, is required by law to have 11 members, including a mix of medical and public health professionals, substance-abuse treatment experts and the general public. The governor appoints the board’s members.
Personal FinanceMySanAntonio

Closing the Gap: Iowa Insurance Division's Survey Shows Gender Gaps in Financial Literacy, Particularly for Retirement Financial Decisions & Investing

DES MOINES, Iowa (PRWEB) July 26, 2021. Women are often financially responsible for both their children and aging parents and need more retirement savings because statistically they live longer than men. Yet a recent “SmartHER Money Literacy Financial Research” survey commissioned by the Iowa Insurance Division (IID) and conducted by...
BusinessHastings Tribune

Biden-Inflation-State of Economy

A new AP-NORC poll finds Americans continue to have middling views of the U.S. economy. About 6 in 10 Democrats say economic conditions are good, compared with just a quarter of Republicans.
Businesswbfo.org

State's economy shows signs of recovery with sales tax growth

As social restrictions imposed due to the COVID-19 pandemic have begun to ease, New York State's economy is showing signs of rebounding. State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli states that sales tax revenues for local governments across the state rose by nearly fifty percent in the second quarter of the year. The...
Small Businessledgertranscript.com

What’s in the state budget for businesses?

Business groups didn’t get every single thing they wanted from New Hampshire lawmakers this year, but on the whole, they’re pretty happy with the outcome of the 2021 legislative session. “This was a great year for the state’s smallest businesses,” said David Juvet, senior vice president of public policy for...
Florida Statefloridapolitics.com

‘Flocking to Florida’: Economists make rosy projections for state’s economy

Home buying is seeing its highest peak in Florida since the 1990s. The state’s economists met Tuesday to update short- and long-term projections for Florida’s economy. The economic projection data discussed during the estimating conference will be used to update the upcoming revenue cycle. The economic variables will be finalized and uploaded onto the Office of Economic and Demographic Research (EDR) website in the coming days.
Pennsylvania StateWETM

Study shows Pennsylvania 8th worst state to start a business

While many businesses did not survive from the COVID-19 pandemic, many new owners are looking to take their place. However, according to study done by WalletHub, Pennsylvania ranks 43rd for best state to start a business. The scores were based on three different dimensions: Business environment (Pennsylvania ranked 44th), access to resources (20th) and business costs (34th).
Manchester, NHmanchesterinklink.com

Business leaders: ARP plan will help Manchester’s economy recover and grow

Stand up. Speak up. It’s Your Turn. The $43 million in American Rescue Plan (ARP) funding allocated to the City of Manchester represents a unique and rare opportunity for the city to accelerate its short-term recovery from the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic while also potentially positioning the city for long-term prosperity. Recently, the Board of Mayor and Aldermen took a positive first step in this process by giving initial approval to a comprehensive plan to allocate the first installment of the city’s ARP funding.
Wisconsin StateFox11online.com

Survey shows how pandemic, lockdown impacted Wisconsin businesses

MADISON (WLUK) -- Nearly two-thirds of Wisconsin businesses have been negatively impacted by the coronavirus pandemic and related mitigation efforts. That is one of the results of a survey conducted last month by Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce, the state's chamber of commerce. "Government-mandated lockdowns during the COVID-19 pandemic devastated Wisconsin...
Iowa StateRadio Iowa

Studies will look into the impact of gambling on Iowa’s economy, way of life

The Iowa Racing and Gaming Commission has hired two companies to do socio-economic studies of the gambling industry. Racing and Gaming administrator, Brian Ohorilko says they will take a look at several social issues. “Does it increase bankruptcies, divorce rates, crime rates? That is the socio-economic piece that will be studied as part of this,” he says. “The other piece is a market component that looks at the overall health of the industry.”
Nevada Statennbw.com

Looking back on Nevada State Bank's 2021 small business survey

In 2020, many small businesses in Nevada saw their sales and revenue shrink due to coronavirus pandemic-related shutdowns, capacity restrictions, supply chain snarls and rapid shifts in consumer behavior. Though the Silver State is in the midst of bouncing back from the doldrums of 2020, it might come as no...
EconomySentinel & Enterprise

Work report warns of future economy’s shifting state

Many details outlined and conclusions reached by the firm tasked by the Baker administration to predict future state employment trends should seem obvious to just about everyone. Some pronouncements, like the critical need for more housing, predate the pandemic, while others, including the urban exodus of businesses and permanent remote...
EconomyAustin Daily Herald

Survey shows: Growth continues in rural parts of 10 states

OMAHA, Neb. — Rural parts of 10 Plains and Western states are seeing continued economic growth in the region, according to a new monthly survey of bankers in the region, even as nonfarm jobs in most of those states remained below pre-pandemic levels. The overall Rural Mainstreet economic index dropped...
Iowa StateSioux City Journal

MINI: Iowa can make decisions to grow state's labor force

THE MINI: So, Iowa wants to grow its labor force? The first step might be a more welcoming state legislature, one that supports immigrants and immigration reform, makes it easy to vote, values diverse perspectives in education, protects LGBTQ rights, and requires a living minimum wage. These qualities might draw people to live and work in Iowa. Kim Van Es, Sioux Center.
Businesslegalnews.com

Fed survey finds economy strong but hindered by bottlenecks

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Federal Reserve's latest nationwide business survey found that the economy strengthened further in late May and early June, despite supply-chain bottlenecks that led to price hikes. The Fed said Wednesday that seven of its 12 regional bank districts reported strong price increases with some businesses expressing...
Businessfranchising.com

U.S. Small Business Optimism Shows Slight Increase

Small business confidence showed a slight increase in June following a decline in May, says the latest NFIB Optimism Index report. Still, small business owners are worried about the labor shortage and inflation. The NFIB Optimism Index increased 2.9 points in June to 102.5, the first time the Index exceeded...

Comments / 0

Community Policy