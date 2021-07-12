Cancel
Monroe County, MO

Cole County judge sentences Monroe County man to life in prison for murder of his fiancee

By Gloria Enloe
kjluradio.com
 19 days ago

A Monroe County man is sentenced to life in prison for the murder of his fiancée, in a case that made national headlines. A Cole County judge sentenced 54-year-old James Addie, of Mexico, to life in prison without the possibility of parole today. Addie was convicted of first degree murder by a jury in April. The trial was held in Cole County on a change of venue and the trial was aired on Court TV.

