Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
North Port, FL

Storms slow down North Port flooding progress, but water continues to recede

By ABC7 Staff
Mysuncoast.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - The City of North Port says roads in low-lying areas are still unpassable Monday. However, no rescues were necessary last night. Despite slight upticks during evening showers, water levels continue to go down. “Although storms are slowing down progress, they are not making the situation worse,” city Communications manager John Taylor said in an email Monday morning.

www.mysuncoast.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
North Port, FL
Government
City
North Port, FL
Local
Florida Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Extreme Weather#Wwsb#City Communications
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Politics
News Break
Environment
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

In one-two punch to Trump, Justice Dept OK's release of taxes, memo

WASHINGTON, July 30 (Reuters) - Former President Donald Trump suffered twin setbacks on Friday when the Justice Department cleared the way to release his tax records and disclosed a memo showing he urged top officials last year to falsely claim his election defeat was "corrupt." The department, reversing course from...
SportsPosted by
The Hill

Simone Biles withdraws from vault, uneven bars at Tokyo Olympics

Simone Biles has withdrawn from the vault and uneven bars event finals at the Tokyo Olympics. USA Gymnastics said in a statement Friday evening that the decorated gymnast made the decision “after further consultation with medical staff.”. MyKayla Skinner, who placed fourth in vault during qualifications, will compete in the...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Justice Department says Trump's tax returns should be released

The Justice Department on Friday said the Treasury Department must turn over former President Trump ’s long-sought tax returns to the Democratic-led House Ways and Means Committee. In a memo from the Justice Department's Office of Legal Counsel (OLC), acting Assistant Attorney General Dawn Johnsen said the Treasury Department was...

Comments / 0

Community Policy