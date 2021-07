Google has shared details of upcoming changes to Android including the ability to blank a device's advertising ID, and a new safety section for apps in the Play store. The advertising ID is an identifier unique to an Android device which is supplied by Google Play Services. Since every app on that device can retrieve the same ID, it can be used for profiling the user of the device. Users can set an option to "Limit ad tracking", and the API that supplies the advertising ID also indicates whether the user has opted out, but respecting this option is on a trust basis.