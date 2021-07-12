Megan Fox Looks Back On Jonah Hex Role

If there’s one thing to learn about the internet, and there’s a lot, never doubt, it’s that there is A LOT of repetition when it comes to the fans and those that think that they have something unique to say. Take the idea of Megan Fox being given the role of Poison Ivy in the DCEU as many people appear to want; people have been repeating themselves ever since the idea was brought up again and it’s bound to keep happening for a while since for one reason or another the minds of those that want to comment on this get stuck on ‘repeat popular tweets’ and don’t tend to get unstuck until the matter has been settled or forgotten. Would Megan Fox be a decent Poison Ivy? Yeah, it’s very likely that she would, and it’s even possible that she would be able to match up with Margot Robbie’s character of Harley Quinn, but good lord, hearing about it in triplicate every other minute is going to get old very quickly. There are a few reasons why she would make a good Poison Ivy, and one of them is pretty obvious.