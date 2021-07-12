Megan Fox Looks Back On Jonah Hex Role
Megan Fox starred in DC's Jonah Hex movie back in 2010 alongside Josh Brolin - a statement that seems like it would result in a sure-fire hit at the box office, by today's standards. However, Jonah Hex has earned an infamous reputation as one of the biggest comic book movie bombs of all time - a fact that Megan Fox reflects on, in a new interview. So after more than a decade, how does the Transformers actress feel about her brief moment in the DC movie universe, and the legacy of Jonah Hex?comicbook.com
