Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Megan Fox Looks Back On Jonah Hex Role

By Kofi Outlaw
ComicBook
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMegan Fox starred in DC's Jonah Hex movie back in 2010 alongside Josh Brolin - a statement that seems like it would result in a sure-fire hit at the box office, by today's standards. However, Jonah Hex has earned an infamous reputation as one of the biggest comic book movie bombs of all time - a fact that Megan Fox reflects on, in a new interview. So after more than a decade, how does the Transformers actress feel about her brief moment in the DC movie universe, and the legacy of Jonah Hex?

comicbook.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Josh Brolin
Person
Megan Fox
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dc Films#Transformers#Dc#Washington Post#Rotten Tomatoes#Confederate#Union
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Warner Bros.
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Beauty & FashionCosmopolitan

Megan Fox looks unworldly in her latest stunning selfie

Ever since Megan Fox entered our lives thanks to Transformers, we've always associated the actress with a more edgy, 'rock chick' style. We can almost guarantee that you've had a picture of her denim shorts and checked shirt pinned to your outfit inspiration board for years. In recent months however...
CelebritiesPosted by
The Independent

Bruce Willis mocked over ‘astonishingly embarrassing’ performance in Megan Fox film

Bruce Willis is being mocked for his “astonishingly embarrassing” performance in the new Megan Fox thriller Midnight in the Switchgrass.Willis stars in the serial killer movie as an FBI agent who teams up with Fox to solve a series of murders in Florida. Despite being top-billed in the film, however, Willis barely appears in it, with critics accusing him of sleepwalking through the part.“It’s astonishingly embarrassing how little effort he puts into the performance,” writes Robert Kodjer at Flickering Myth. “IMDb facts such as ‘Bruce Willis shot all of his scenes in one day’ are starting to become common...
Celebritieswegotthiscovered.com

DCEU Fans Want To See Megan Fox As Poison Ivy

Megan Fox is in the midst of both an onscreen comeback and the rehabilitation of her public image, with the actress revealing in a string of recent interviews how badly she’d been affected on both a personal and professional level by the constant media coverage surrounding every aspect of her life.
MoviesTVOvermind

Why Jonah Hex Should Get His Own Movie Or Series

If you want to see a more unusual antihero in comics, just look at Jonah Hex. He’s the gunslinging bounty hunter who looks like he comes right out of a Western/horror movie. Oh, and just in case anyone forgot, he also got his own movie back in 2010. I’m pretty sure most people would like to forget about that movie. I can’t blame them, but I must say, it had a killer cast. Well, aside from Megan Fox that is. You can enjoy looking at her all you want, but her acting skills need some serious work. Yeah, that’s old news by now, but her presence really didn’t help the Jonah Hex movie. Thankfully, she wasn’t in the movie that much, but even that didn’t matter.
Celebritiesmyheraldreview.com

Megan Fox took role to meet Machine Gun Kelly

Megan Fox signed up for'Midnight in the Switchgrass' to "meet" Machine Gun Kelly. The 35-year-old actress found love on the set of the film with the rapper - whose real name is Colson Baker - and she claimed she felt driven to be in the movie because "the universe" told her it would be "rewarding" for her in some way.
CelebritiesTVOvermind

Why Megan Fox Would Make a Perfect Poison Ivy for the DCEU

If there’s one thing to learn about the internet, and there’s a lot, never doubt, it’s that there is A LOT of repetition when it comes to the fans and those that think that they have something unique to say. Take the idea of Megan Fox being given the role of Poison Ivy in the DCEU as many people appear to want; people have been repeating themselves ever since the idea was brought up again and it’s bound to keep happening for a while since for one reason or another the minds of those that want to comment on this get stuck on ‘repeat popular tweets’ and don’t tend to get unstuck until the matter has been settled or forgotten. Would Megan Fox be a decent Poison Ivy? Yeah, it’s very likely that she would, and it’s even possible that she would be able to match up with Margot Robbie’s character of Harley Quinn, but good lord, hearing about it in triplicate every other minute is going to get old very quickly. There are a few reasons why she would make a good Poison Ivy, and one of them is pretty obvious.
MoviesAOL Corp

Trash! MGK Seemingly Shades His and Megan Fox’s New Movie

A less-than-positive review. Machine Gun Kelly seemingly shaded his new movie, Midnight in the Switchgrass, after it was released. “If i don’t talk or tweet about a movie i’m barely in it’s because it’s [trash emoji],” the “Bloody Valentine” singer, 31, tweeted on Friday, July 23. The Texas native’s slam...
Public Healthcrossroadstoday.com

Megan Fox skips premiere due to coronavirus concerns

Megan Fox skipped the Los Angeles premiere of ‘Midnight in the Switchgrass’ because of coronavirus concerns. The 35-year-old actress pulled out of the event at Regal LA Live on Monday (19.07.21) due to the ongoing worry of rising case numbers in the city, which has recently ordered people to start wearing masks when mixing indoors again.
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

The Truth About Lala Kent And Megan Fox

Lala Kent and Megan Fox got to know each other while Fox was filming "Midnight in the Switchgrass," which was directed by Kent's fiance, Randall Emmett. It's unclear just how much time the two women spent together throughout the production process, but Kent had nothing but great things to say about Fox — and her beau Machine Gun Kelly — during an interview with Hollywood Life back in May. "I don't know what will happen with them. I think that they're a great couple and super fun so I hope that they last forever. They're both beautiful people. They would make some hot kids," Kent told the outlet.
MusicPage Six

Megan Fox stopped drinking after ‘belligerent’ comments at 2009 Golden Globes

Megan Fox put down the bubbly after having a bit too much at 2009 Golden Globes — leading her to make “belligerent” comments on the red carpet. The actress, 35, said she went through “multiple glasses” of Moët & Chandon at the notoriously boozy event, where she says she was seated with Blake Lively and all three Jonas Brothers.
Los Angeles, CAuncrazed.com

Megan Fox Skips ‘Midnight In The Switchgrass’ Premiere

Megan Fox missed the screening for her new film, Midnight In The Switchgrass, due to COVID concerns as cases rise. The actress decided not to attend the premiere for the film as COVID cases rise in Los Angeles. The crime thriller was shown at Regal LA Live in downtown Los...
Musicenstarz.com

Megan Fox Outs Traumatic, Embarrasing Reason Why She Stopped Drinking

Megan Fox confessed what truly pushed her to stopped drinking. What happened during the 2009 Golden Globe Awards still affects Fox. It was too bad that it also pushed her to stay away from alcoholic drinks. Speaking with Who What Wear, Fox recalled all the iconic styles she flaunted in...
Celebritiescodelist.biz

Megan Fox: Actress celebrates her bisexuality

Megan Fox celebrates Pride Month with a rainbow manicure. In the post, the actress also confirms to be bisexual again. US actress Megan Fox (35) celebrates the Pride month of June with a post on Instagram. On display are three selfies in which her fingernails painted in rainbow colors are in the foreground. “The B in LGBTQIA for over two decades,” she reaffirms her own bisexuality in the commentary.
Celebritieswegotthiscovered.com

Margot Robbie Wants Harley Quinn/Poison Ivy Relationship In The DCEU

Margot Robbie may have said she’s planning to take a break from Harley Quinn after the release of The Suicide Squad, but she could realistically continue playing the character for at least another decade, if not more. After all, a huge number of cinema’s marquee superheroes are played by stars in their late 30s and 40s, and the actress only turned 31 at the beginning of the month.
Moviesstarlocalmedia.com

J.K Simmons in Batgirl talks

J.K. Simmons is in talks to join the 'Batgirl' movie. The 66-year-old actor is in negotiations to reprise the role of Gotham City Police Commissioner James Gordon in the new HBO Max feature. J.K. previously played the legendary 'Batman' character in the 2017 movie 'Justice League' and featured in additional...

Comments / 0

Community Policy