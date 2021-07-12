Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Swatch Group reports improving sales during first half of 2021 -AWP

By Reuters
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 19 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rhPVd_0auVKXIr00
Watches are displayed at a Swatch store, which is closed during a partial lockdown as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, in Zurich, Switzerland January 28, 2021. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

ZURICH, July 12 (Reuters) - Swatch Group (UHR.S) reported sales of 3.39 billion Swiss francs ($3.70 billion) during the first six months of 2021, Swiss news agency AWP reported on Monday, up from 2.19 billion francs the company posted a year earlier.

The maker of Longines, Tissot and Omega watches said its net profit increased to 270 million francs, turning around a 308 million franc loss in 2020.

Swatch, which is soon to be relegated from the Swiss blue chip index, did not respond to requests for comment from Reuters.

($1 = 0.9155 Swiss francs)

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Reuters

Reuters

151K+
Followers
185K+
Post
84M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Awp#Franc#Swiss Francs#Zurich#Swatch Group#Zurich#Awp#Longines Tissot#Omega
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Related
StocksPosted by
Reuters

Credit Suisse chairman doubles down with $1 mln stock purchase

ZURICH, July 30 (Reuters) - Credit Suisse (CSGN.S) Chairman Antonio Horta-Osorio has bought another 1 million Swiss francs ($1.1 million) worth of shares in the group as he tries to restore order to Switzerland's second-biggest bank. Regulatory filings showed a member of the bank's board of directors had purchased the...
Businesstribuneledgernews.com

Audi posts record first-half sales, but cautions on second half

Munich — Upmarket German carmaker Audi posted record unit sales for the first half of the year on Friday, but cautioned that bottlenecks in semiconductor supplies and increased raw material costs would impact the second half. The Volkswagen subsidiary delivered 982,000 vehicles over the first six months for sales of...
BusinessSFGate

Detechtion Reports Strong New Customer Acquisition in First Half of 2021

Strong adoption underscores cost savings and other benefits realized with Detechtion products. Detechtion Technologies, the proven Asset Performance Management, Industrial IoT, and Mobile Field Services Management solution provider in the Upstream Oil & Gas industry, today announced strong new customer acquisition in the first half of 2021 with eight new customers added since the start of the year.
Financial ReportsPosted by
Reuters

Japan bank Mizuho net profit doubles in Q1

TOKYO, July 30 (Reuters) - Mizuho Financial Group Inc on Friday said its net profit doubled in the first quarter of its financial year as credit-related costs declined. Japan’s third-largest lender by assets reported April-June profit of 250.5 billion yen ($2.29 billion), compared with 122.4 billion yen in the same period a year earlier.
MarketsStreetInsider.com

UMICORE REPORTS EXCEPTIONALLY STRONG PERFORMANCE IN THE FIRST HALF OF 2021

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Umicore Reports Exceptionally Strong Performance in the First Half of 2021. Strong performance across business groups driving record results. Umicore posted a very strong performance in the first half of 2021 reflecting the sharp recovery of demand...
Marketsmansionglobal.com

Global Super-Luxury Sales Surged in the First Half of 2021

Super-luxury property markets globally have proven to be resilient amid the coronavirus pandemic and economic slowdown. The number of super-prime home sales—defined as those priced above $10 million—reached 785 in the first six months of 2021 across seven major cities, according to a Knight Frank report released Thursday. That is more than double the figure in the same period of 2020, and up 52% from the same time in 2019—a more comparable year.
Metal Miningmining.com

Zijin Mining reports 175% jump in first half profit

Chinese miner Zijin Mining Group Co Ltd said on Friday that its net profits in the first half of the year surged 174.6% on an annual basis thanks to global economic recovery and robust metals demand. In the first half of the year, the gold and copper producer earned 6.6...
MarketsPosted by
Reuters

National Australia Bank to launch $1.9 bln share buyback

July 30 (Reuters) - National Australia Bank Ltd will return as much as A$2.50 billion ($1.85 billion) to shareholders by buying back its stock in August, the country’s third-largest lender said on Friday. Australia’s “big four” banks are expected to return as much as A$26 billion in cash over the...
Financial ReportsPosted by
Reuters

France's Amundi reports $8.5 bln in net inflows in Q2

PARIS, July 30 (Reuters) - French asset manager Amundi (AMUN.PA) reported on Friday 7.2 billion euros ($8.55 billion) in net inflows in the second quarter, saying investors' appetite for more risky assets such as equity had improved in the quarter. Amundi, which is majority-owned by French bank Credit Agricole (CAGR.PA),...
Financial ReportsPosted by
Reuters

Credit Suisse posts 78% second-quarter net profit decline

ZURICH (Reuters) - Credit Suisse on Thursday posted a 78% fall in second-quarter net profit, as a steep drop in its investment banking revenues sharpened the blow from recent Archegos and Greensill scandals. Net profit of 253 million Swiss francs ($278.45 million) missed average forecasts for 334 million Swiss francs in the bank's own poll of 18 analysts.
Financial Reportspropertyindustryeye.com

TPFG report ‘exceptional’ first half-year results

In a trading update for the six months to 30 June 2021, The Property Franchise Group described the period as ‘exceptional’ as profits increased sharply. Revenue was significantly higher than for the same period in 2020, which was impacted by Covid, as well as 2019. The results, released this morning show that the company continues to benefit from the acquisition of Hunters, which completed on 19 March 2021.
MarketsRadio Business Report

The First Half Transactions Report: Paint it Gray

Despite the ongoing COVID-19 crisis, the television deal market delivered $4.16 billion deal volume in the first half of 2021. However, that volume would have been a mere $35 million had it not been for one company: Gray Television.
Financial Reportssgbonline.com

Moncler’s First Half Sales Surge 58 Percent

Moncler S.p.A reported consolidated revenue reached €621.8 million in the first half, up 58 percent from €403.3 million a year ago. Moncler brand revenues reached €565.5 million, up 43 percent year-over-year and ahead 1 percent compared to 2019. The Moncler brand saw an acceleration in the second quarter as sales grew 5 percent against 2019 levels with double-digit growth in the U.S., China, Korea, and online.

Comments / 0

Community Policy