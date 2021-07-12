This Week In Illinois History: Stars Fell On Illinois (July 13, 1927)
Just before 1 p.m. on Wednesday, July 13, 1927, a giant fireball streaked across the cloudy southern Illinois sky. Witnesses saw it over a hundred miles away. In several small towns, buildings shook and windows rattled. Some residents believed it was an earthquake. After three large explosions rocked the earth, other residents believed they were under attack. One newspaper described the explosions as “strange celestial rumblings.”www.northernpublicradio.org
