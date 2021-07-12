Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Astronomy

This Week In Illinois History: Stars Fell On Illinois (July 13, 1927)

By Northern Public Radio
northernpublicradio.org
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJust before 1 p.m. on Wednesday, July 13, 1927, a giant fireball streaked across the cloudy southern Illinois sky. Witnesses saw it over a hundred miles away. In several small towns, buildings shook and windows rattled. Some residents believed it was an earthquake. After three large explosions rocked the earth, other residents believed they were under attack. One newspaper described the explosions as “strange celestial rumblings.”

www.northernpublicradio.org

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Explosions#Southern Illinois#Earth#Recorded History#The Illinois State Museum#The Field Museum
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Earthquakes
News Break
Astronomy
News Break
Politics
News Break
Science
Related
Illinois Statewjol.com

Illinois Got 53 New Laws On Friday

(AP Photo/Seth Perlman File) Illinois continues to add new laws to the books. Illinois Governor JB Pritzker signed 53 new laws on Friday alone. So far this year, Pritzker has signed 97 new laws. The newest laws cover everything from a new media literacy class to allowing high school athletes to change their uniform for religious reasons. There’s no word how many laws Illinois has taken off the books this year.
Illinois StatePosted by
97ZOK

DONUT ALERT! Illinois’ Edwards Orchard Announces 2021 Season Opener

Sometimes you over hear a date for something you tell yourself to remember for late, other dates get put on the calendar immediately. This is on of those dates. There a very few things like a Fall day spent picking your own apples in an Illinois orchard. We're blessed to have many in northern Illinois. One of the most popular orchard destinations in the state is Edwards Apple Orchard. Edwards operates two locations in the area, 7061 Centerville Rd, Poplar Grove and Edwards West on Cemetery Road in Winnebago.
Illinois Statewjol.com

Illinois Announces Latest Vaccine Lottery Winners

(AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File) Illinois officials are revealing the latest winners of the state’s All In for the Win vaccine lottery. The Illinois Department of Health says the winners of yesterday’s drawing are from Quincy, Springfield, and Chicago and will take home 100-thousand dollars each. This was the second round of winners in the state’s lottery designed to encourage residents to get vaccinated for COVID-19.
Illinois Statefoxillinois.com

Study: Chicago splitting from Illinois would be economic disaster

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — What would happen if Illinois split from Chicago? That's the question researchers at Southern Illinois University Carbondale (SIUC) are asking in a new study. The conclusion from researchers is that a breakup would cause an economic disaster for downstate, as the Chicago metropolitan area accounts for...
Illinois Statefreedom929.com

ILLINOIS STATE NEWS BRIEF (7/24/21)

(SPRINGFIELD) The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) yesterday reported 7,983 new cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, including 47 additional deaths since reporting a week ago yesterday on Friday, July 16th. Currently, the IDPH is reporting a total of 1.4 million cases, including 23,401 deaths. As of Thursday night, 670 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 135 patients were in Intensive Care Units and 44 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators. Illinois’ preliminary seven day statewide test positivity from last week is at 3.5 percent, that’s over a half percentage point higher than the week before. More than 73% of Illinois adults have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose and more than 58% of Illinois adults are fully vaccinated, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. For more information about all the numbers, go online to dph.illinois.gov.
Illinois Statehoiabc.com

Remembering the ‘little giant’ and her Heart of Illinois roots

PEORIA (HOI) – The first Black woman to become a millionaire has Peoria connections, and there’s an exhibit sharing her story at the Riverfront Museum. Annie Malone went to high school in Peoria, and found Poro beauty products in the early 1900s. She started with a kitchen solution for hair...
Illinois Statefoxillinois.com

SIU researcher studying bobcat, coyote habitat in Illinois

CARBONDALE, Ill. (AP) — A Southern Illinois University researcher is tracking coyotes and bobcats to understand the habitats they seek and how they affect them. Nicole Gorman is a graduate zoology student and a research assistant at SIU’s Wildlife Research Laboratory in Carbondale. She is studying the movement of bobcats...
Illinois StatePosted by
FanSided

Illinois Basketball: Illini seeing the potential in rising star Chris Riddle

Illinois basketball turned their heads toward the future on Monday afternoon with a scholarship offer to a local product. Winning the state of Illinois is something Brad Underwood has done at a fairly successful rate. Some of the top recruits in the state have come to Champaign to play basketball. But I would like to have even more success bringing in local kids. That is why I am excited about the offer to Chris Riddle.
Illinois StateHerald & Review

Soils are drier for most of Illinois in mid-July

CHAMPAIGN — Illinois soils have been drying out after the wet weather at the end of June, according to Jennie Atkins, Water and Atmospheric Resources Monitoring (WARM) program manager at the Illinois State Water Survey. Soil moisture levels have declined as most of the state dried out from a very...
Illinois StatePosted by
Only In Illinois

Rent Your Own Two-Story Party Boat In Illinois For An Amazing Time On The Water

If you have a special event like a family reunion, anniversary, bachelor or bachelorette party, birthday, or other celebration, just why not do something a bit different and rent a party boat? Island Party Boat in Illinois offers several two-story pontoon boat options, as well as a yacht, to cater to your group size. Let’s […] The post Rent Your Own Two-Story Party Boat In Illinois For An Amazing Time On The Water appeared first on Only In Your State.
Illinois Statekhqa.com

Illinois reports nearly 8,000 new COVID-19 cases this week

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Nearly 8,000 Illinoians have received positive COVID-19 test results this week. The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) reported 7,983 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 47 additional deaths. This brings the total number of COVID-19 cases reported in Illinois...

Comments / 0

Community Policy