Norfolk, VA

15-year-old girl killed in Norfolk shooting identified

By Ali Sullivan, The Virginian-Pilot
Virginian-Pilot
 19 days ago
Police car is photographed in Norfolk, Va., on Wednesday, February 10, 2021. Kristen Zeis/The Virginian-Pilot

A 15-year-old girl killed Saturday in a Norfolk shooting has been identified as Teonna Coburn.

Coburn’s mother created a GoFundMe webpage to support the family. In the campaign description, Coburn is described as a “beautiful soul” who liked to dance, listen to music and play basketball.

Norfolk police shared a call for information about the incident in a Twitter post Sunday.

Officers responded to the shooting in the 1400 block of E. Tanners Creek Drive around 9:30 p.m. Saturday. On scene, they found two teenagers had been shot.

Coburn was taken to the hospital and later died from her injuries. The other victim, a 17-year-old boy, was also taken to the hospital and is expected to be OK, police say.

Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to call 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip at p3tips.com/116 .

Ali Sullivan, ali.sullivan@virginiamedia.com

