Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Author: Edwards could have become President

By Kenny Kuhn
Posted by 
WWL-AMFM
WWL-AMFM
 19 days ago

While state leaders, politicians, family and friends remember former governor Edwin Edwards, a question surfaces, where would Edwin Edwards be today if he remained active in Louisiana politics?

www.audacy.com

Comments / 0

WWL-AMFM

WWL-AMFM

New Orleans, LA
4K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

All the local breaking news stories from New Orleans.

 https://www.audacy.com/wwl
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Edwin Edwards
Person
Buddy Roemer
Person
Bill Clinton
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Democrats#Republicans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
New Orleans, LAtheadvocate.com

Guest column: Edwin Edwards and the politics of a bygone South

When Edwin Edwards, the former four-time governor, passed away this month, his death marked the passing of the kind of politician we don’t see much of in these hyper-ideological, tribal days. It was also a reminder of a politics in the South that’s long since ceased to exist. Lucky enough...
Presidential ElectionCNN

'Joe Biden is probably going to resign as president sometime in the next month? ' No, it is just conspiracy of Trump supporters

CNN — Did you know that Joe Biden is probably going to resign as president sometime in the next month? Maybe, specifically, on August 13? While that’s totally ridiculous – Biden isn’t resigning and, in fact, all signs point to him running for a second term in 2024 – talk of Biden resigning has taken off among some of former President Donald Trump’s most prominent supporters of late.
CelebritiesPopculture

Jill Biden Hospitalized After Beach Incident in Hawaii

First Lady Jill Biden underwent a "successful" medical procedure Thursday at the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center after she suffered an injury to her foot at a beach in Hawaii. The first lady's hospitalization came after she stepped on an object while walking on the beach in Hawaii last week, her press secretary Michael LaRosa said in a statement. Biden visited Hawaii on Sunday on her way home from leading the U.S. delegation to the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.
Texas Statecheckyourfact.com

FACT CHECK: Did Rachel Maddow Reveal In July That Joe Biden’s Approval Rating Is Higher Than Ted Cruz In Texas?

A post shared on Instagram claims MSNBC anchor Rachel Maddow recently revealed President Joe Biden has a higher approval rating in Texas than Republican Texas Sen. Ted Cruz. While Maddow did highlight in May a poll that showed Biden having a higher approval rating than Cruz in Texas, a more recent poll from June 2021 shows Biden’s and Cruz’s respective approval ratings were the same. Maddow has not highlighted any other polls comparing their approval ratings on her show or her social media recently.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Independent

Laura Ingraham loses her cool as Alan Dershowitz challenges her anti-vax narrative

Fox TV host Laura Ingraham locked horns with lawyer Alan Dershowitz over the prospect of mandated vaccinations.Mr Dershowitz, was arguing the case for compulsory vaccination and made a comparison between Covid-19 and smallpox on The Ingraham Angle.He said: “As far as mandating vaccination, I think the Supreme Court would uphold gradual mandating of vaccination. First, conditioning going to school on getting vaccinated, conditioning getting on airplanes, conditioning getting in crowded buildings.”The former Harvard Law School professor continued, telling Ms Ingraham that George Washington had mandated vaccination against smallpox for his troops during the Revolutionary War.Ms Ingraham, who has taken...
Congress & CourtsSlate

Why Did a Republican Senator Ask a Biden Nominee if He Believes in God?

On Wednesday, the Senate Judiciary Committee held hearings for a number of Joe Biden’s nominees, including Hampton Dellinger, whom the president selected to serve as assistant attorney general in the Justice Department’s Office of Legal Policy. An outspoken progressive, Dellinger surely expected Republican senators to grill him about his past political tweets on controversial topics, including abortion. He probably did not expect these senators to ask about his religious beliefs, which the Constitution expressly forbids. But that’s what GOP Sen. John Kennedy did during a startling exchange in which the lawmaker asked Dellinger: “Do you believe in God?”
POTUSMSNBC

McCarthy starts hedging on Trump's culpability for Jan. 6 attack

For months, Republicans and their allies have struggled to find someone politically satisfying to blame for the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. For a brief period, many in the GOP liked the idea of blaming Antifa, which didn't make any sense. Some conservatives also tried blaming the FBI, which also didn't work.

Comments / 0

Community Policy