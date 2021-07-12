DC Comics First Look: Catwoman: Lonely City #1

Cancel
Comics

Catwoman: Lonely City #1

By David Brooke
 18 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Today, DC Comics has revealed new details for their upcoming DC Black Label series Catwoman: Lonely City. The four-part series is by Cliff Chiang who writes and supplies the art for the series with an expected release date in comic book shops on October 19th. The series will explore Selina Kyle’s life in a world with no Batman. Chiang is known for important stories including the New 52 Wonder Woman, Zatanna, Green Arrow and Black Canary too.

The most comic book reviews anywhere every Wednesday, gaming, movies, pro wrestling and more

