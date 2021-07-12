Cancel
Vineyard, UT

Grōv Technologies signs definitive agreement with Superior Farms

By Press Release
utahbusiness.com
 18 days ago

Vineyard — Agtech and indoor farming company, Grōv Technologies, today announced a definitive agreement with California-based Superior Farms for the purchase of 10 Olympus Tower Farms that will produce fresh year-round feed for Superior’s upcoming Sheep Discovery Center™ in Central Utah. Grōv is part of Superior Farms’ efforts to dramatically improve the sustainability and growth of US lamb production.

www.utahbusiness.com

