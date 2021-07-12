Makrom opens Falafel House

Some culinary offerings of Egypt are now available at a new restaurant located at the Crescent Shopping Center. Mo’s Falafel House, located at 216 N. Fairmont Avenue, celebrated its grand opening on Friday and was offering free samples of the namesake falafel, an Arabic staple made up of chickpeas (or fava beans) and spices which is rolled into a ball and deep fried. It has a softer interior with a texture approximating that of cornbread behind the rich crust developed during the frying process.