TVs can be recycled, and while the process may involve some legwork, it’s often reasonably easy—and easily worth the trouble compared with the alternative. An unwanted TV can feel like an albatross around your neck, especially if it’s an old cathode-ray tube (CRT) set, which tends to be heavier and bulkier than newer TVs. Yet there are a few ways to responsibly dispose of a TV, depending largely on the TV’s condition and your location. If the TV still works, the best option may be to sell or donate it rather than skipping ahead to recycling. If it doesn’t work, though, or if you have difficulty finding someone who wants it, you still have other environmentally responsible options.