COLUMBUS — Advocates for Ohio’s new school funding plan say it should finally provide a level of fairness and reliability that past spending programs lacked. The Fair School Funding Plan, approved as part of the state budget last month, spends about $12.4 billion this year and $12.6 billion in 2023. At its core the plan changes how the money that the state provides districts for each student is calculated. The new system weighs a district’s expenses to come up with the base per-pupil funding amount.