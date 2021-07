Whatever he does on Sunday, Rory McIlroy will depart the 149th Open Championship with mixed memories of a semi-super Saturday that went from terrific to tawdry. Three days short of the seventh anniversary of the third of his four major triumphs, at Hoylake on July 20, 2014, McIlroy turned back the clock to remind fans of his glory days. They, in turn, responded with the loudest roars of the week as their hero showed 32,000 spectators at Royal St George’s that he is far from being a spent force at 32.