Twelve Foot Ninja Announce New Album Vengeance and Two Novels, Share “Start the Fire”: Stream

After a gap of about three years since her last album, English singer-songwriter Nao has announced her third studio project And Then Life Was Beautiful with the project's title track, out today. She opens the song with a line so relateable it will ease almost every listener into her world: "Change came like a hurricane / 2020 hit us differently." The song's subsequent optimism — and Nao's carefully crafted psychedelic soul — is anything but trite, and has rhythm of a soothing meditation session. Take a listen above. And Then Life Was Beautiful is out on September 24, and will feature serpentwithfeet and Lianne La Havas.