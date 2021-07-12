Cancel
Twelve Foot Ninja Announce New Album Vengeance and Two Novels, Share “Start the Fire”: Stream

By Jon Hadusek
Consequence
Consequence
 19 days ago
Twelve Foot Ninja have announced their new album, Vengeance, arriving October 10th. The video for the latest single “Start the Fire” is out now. Coinciding with the album’s release, the Australian progressive metal band is rolling out an immersive multimedia project that expands on the lore of the name Twelve Foot Ninja. This includes a written high fantasy novel, The Wyvern and the Wolf, penned by Nicholas Snelling, and a separate Vengeance graphic novel, written by guitarist/producer Stevic MacKay and illustrated by George Evangelista.

