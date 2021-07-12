Smith County officials deem lightning strike as cause of Lindale Mexican food restaurant fire

LINDALE, Texas — A popular Lindale restaurant is closed for the time being due to a fire.

According to the Lindale Fire Department, a fire broke out at Posado's, located at 3201 S Main St., around 10 a.m. on Sunday.

According to Fire Marshal Jay Brooks, the fire was contained to an isolated area and caused minimal damage to the business,

The Smith County Fire Marshal's Office says the cause of the blaze has been ruled natural and "was the effect of a documented lightning strike in the area.”