Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Recipes

Recipe of the Day: Pickled Green Beans

By Madeline Buiano
Posted by 
The Daily Meal
The Daily Meal
 19 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30N7tN_0auVHJ9i00
Recipe of the Day: Pickled Green Beans Shaiith/Shutterstock

Walking around the farmers market during summer is temptation at its finest. The season's bounty offers an array of colorful fruits and veggies to choose from . But beyond tomatoes for crisp salads and blackberries for desserts and jams , there is one underdog that you musn't forget before summer fades to fall: green beans.

Gazpacho, Hummus, Cheesecake and More Cold Dishes for Hot Days

Green beans are frequently relegated to the status of side dish for weeknight dinners , in casseroles , coleslaws and more. But the bright green veggie really shines when it's pickled. Pickling is an activity that everyone should add to their summer bucket list , especially if you have a garden that exploded with green beans or your CSA box gave you more produce than you know what to do with. The process can extend the shelf life of food by fermenting it in a vinegar solution.

Using the ingredients below, you can pickle just about anything from cucumbers to okra, but this recipe recommends using green beans. While most green bean varieties can be used for pickling, stringless options like Contender or Blue Lake are recommended. The pickling process itself is quite simple. After you make the pickling mixture, which is usually a combination of vinegar, fresh dill, garlic and canning salt (salt without iodine), just ladle it into green bean-packed mason jars.

The green beans should be kept in the fridge for about two to three weeks before using them (a long time, we know). But once they're done, you'll have an acidic, bright and earthy pickled veggie that's great to add to Bloody Marys, coleslaws and our favorite potato salad recipes for cookouts, picnics and more .

Dill Pickled Green Beans

This recipe is by Gene Fisher of Baltimore, Maryland, and was originally published in The Baltimore Sun .

Ingredients
  • 3 pounds fresh snap green beans, washed
  • 3 cups distilled white vinegar
  • 2 1/2 cups water
  • 1/2 cup canning salt
  • 2 cloves garlic, peeled and sliced into 7 pieces or 7 small, whole peeled cloves
  • 1 bunch of fresh dill
  • 1 tablespoon red pepper flakes (optional)
  • Equipment needed: 7 (1-pint) Mason jars
Directions

Step 1: Snap 3 pounds green beans to lengths that fit your jars, leaving about 1 inch of space between the beans and the lids.

Step 2: Sterilize the jars, lids and bands in very hot water, leaving them in the water until ready to pack.

Step 3: In a saucepan, add 3 cups distilled white vinegar, 2 1/2 cups water and 1/2 cup canning salt. Bring to a boil, then reduce heat and simmer.

Step 4: Remove the jars from the hot water and in the bottom of each jar drop a slice of garlic, a sprig of dill and a dash of red pepper flakes, if using.

Step 5: Pack the green beans tightly into the jars. Take your time and pack them as full as possible. They will shrink some as they pickle.

Step 6: Ladle the hot pickling liquid into the jars, leaving 1 inch of space at the top of the jar. After filling, take care to wipe the rims of the jars completely clean, as any foreign matter will cause the jars not to seal properly.

Step 7: Place the lids on the jars and screw the bands on finger-tight.

Step 8: Place the jars on the canning rack in the boiler. Fill boiler with hot water, making sure the jars are completely covered so the water reaches 1-inch higher than the jars. Bring to a boil and hold at the boil for 10 minutes. Carefully remove the jars from the canner and place them on a towel to cool. Take care to keep them out of any draft or breeze, as this could cause the jars to crack.

Step 9: Store jars at room temperature for 2 to 3 weeks to allow the beans to pickle.

Comments / 0

The Daily Meal

The Daily Meal

534
Followers
161
Post
46K+
Views
ABOUT

Food lovers from home cooks to professional chefs read our restaurant reviews, recipes, food news and trend reports, and entertaining and travel guides

 https://www.thedailymeal.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maryland State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#White Vinegar#Green Beans#Pickle#Food Drink#Bloody Marys#The Baltimore Sun#Tribune Content Agency#Llc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Recipes
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
RestaurantsPosted by
EatThis

We Tasted 5 Chain Restaurants' Fries and These Are the Best

There are two food items I could eat every day and never get sick of—peanut butter and potatoes (respectively). You can blame the latter on my Irish roots. Growing up, almost every dinner involved spuds in some form. Mashed potatoes, smashed potatoes, roasted potatoes, and baked potatoes—I love them all. But, I'd be lying if I said all potatoes were created equally because they're not. This is especially true when it comes to French fries.
Food & DrinksPosted by
FIRST For Women

This Simple Hack Will Make Corn on the Cob Even Juicier and Sweeter

Many of us look forward to fresh corn on the cob this time of the year. You can grill it alongside other veggies, like zucchini and peppers, but sometimes prepping and cleaning the barbecue can feel like a whole ordeal. When we want a simpler option, we opt for boiling it on the stovetop. It may not sound as tasty, but these tips will make your boiled corn even juicier and sweeter than on the grill — all you need is milk and butter!
RecipesPosted by
Taste Of Home

11 Easy Canned Chicken Recipes

These canned chicken recipes are simple to throw together for a delicious weeknight dinner. Every editorial product is independently selected, though we may be compensated or receive an affiliate commission if you buy something through our links. Ratings and prices are accurate and items are in stock as of time of publication.
Recipesjamiesfeast.com

Quick Coconut Cream Pie Recipe

This coconut cream pie is so creamy, beautiful, and delicious! Plus, you will need just 15 minutes to prepare it! So do not hesitate to surprise your family or friends with this quick coconut cream pie for the weekend – they will definitely enjoy it, especially the coconut taste fans! Here is the recipe:
RecipesPosted by
Wide Open Eats

Filipino Fruit Salad Is a Pantry-Friendly Dish With One Weird Ingredient

While Asian food is very well-known in the US, Filipino food is still a bit of a mystery. With new Filipino restaurants popping up across the country, Filipino style dishes are becoming increasingly popular. One of the most well know Filipino desserts is a Filipino fruit salad. This dish is commonly served in the Philippines on Noche Buena, aka Christmas Eve, or at any special family gathering.
RecipesPosted by
The Daily Meal

Recipe of the Day: Zucchini Boats

When spring’ s seeds turn into fresh summer produce, it’ s likely you’ ll find yourself with more fresh fruits and vegetables than you know what to do with. You can dip cucumbers and bell peppers into hummus, make an easy caprese salad with tomatoes and turn your berries into summertime desserts. But one plant, zucchini, seems to really thrive in the summer.
RecipesTODAY.com

Valerie Bertinelli makes 3 salads that scream summer

Television personality Valerie Bertinelli is joining TODAY to share a few of her favorite refreshing, fun and summery salad recipes. She shows us how to make a pasta salad with a gingery dressing, burrata and tomato salad with basil oil and chile-lime fruit salad. No mayo alert! This Japanese-inspired pasta...
RecipesPosted by
Mashed

Slow Cooker Smothered Steak Recipe

Pretty much anything is possible with the aid of a slow cooker, including a delicious steak meal. While many people use their slow cooker for soup, Mexican dishes, and dips, there are plenty of other ways to also use the device — including with steak. This recipe for slow cooker smothered steak is filled with amazing flavors and two pounds of sirloin steak, helping to curb your red meat craving in a hurry. Another great part about the recipe is that it requires little fuss with just 10 minutes of prep time. The rest of the time, you can kick back, relax, and let your slow cooker do all of the work for you.
Recipescookitonce.com

The Best Bread Pudding

Prep Time: 30 mins | Cook Time: 55 mins | Total Time: 1 hr 25 mins | Servings: 12 slices. This bread pudding recipe is one of the easiest you can make today. Made with simple ingredients, you can easily throw this together in a snap! This bread pudding is filled with cinnamon and nutmeg, making this my most favourite breakfast or dessert.
Recipeslovefromtheoven.com

Air Fryer Corn On The Cob

This post may contain affiliate links, read the disclosure policy. Air Fryer Corn On The Cob is a deliciously easy new way to enjoy a classic side dish that everyone loves. You are just minutes away from the most deliciously butter corn on the cob that you’ve ever tried!. Reasons...
RecipesBon Appétit

Cucumber, Tomato, and Green Bean Salad

This refreshing summer side is a mash-up of two variations of the sour-salty-sweet Thai salad som tam: the most famous version made with shredded green papaya and another Thai favorite version made with cucumbers. This streamlined version skips the traditional process of pounding the ingredients in a clay mortar and wooden pestle; instead, you cut and chop the ingredients more thinly and finely, then use your hand to mix and squeeze them just until lightly wilted—the way this salad is supposed to be. Serve this as part of cookbook author Leela Punyaratabandhu’s summery menu for Grilled Pork Shoulder Steaks With Green Pepper Relish, Khao Niao (Thai Sticky Rice), Cantaloupe with Spicy Bacon-Cashew Crumble, Grilled Scallops With Peach Sweet Chili Sauce, and Lime-Lemongrass Slushies.
Recipescopykat.com

Ground Beef Casserole

If you are looking for a tasty yet easy recipe to use up some of your ground beef, this ground beef casserole is perfect! You can make this recipe in no time and have a delicious, easy dinner. This post contains affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate, I earn from...
RecipesPosted by
Mashed

Best Beef And Refried Bean Enchiladas Recipe

A great enchilada is one of those foods you could probably eat two or three times a week every week forever without ever getting tired of. And this recipe from chef, recipe developer, and registered dietician Kristen Carli will render not one but six amazing beef, bean, and cheese enchiladas. One of the best parts of the recipe, beyond the taste of the finished product? It's actually quite easy as long as you just take it step by step, yet the finished dish is beautiful and impressive and will look like you spent a lot more time and effort than you did.
Recipescookitonce.com

WHOLE30 SHEPHERD’S PIE

Prep Time: 30 mins | Cook Time: 20 mins | Total Time: 50 mins | Servings: 6. Shepherd’s Pie is my grandma’s most favourite dish. She taught me how to make it and when I got older I put a twist into the recipe. Thus, this Whole30 Shepherd’s Pie is born. Incredibly delicious less the guilt.
Recipescountryliving.com

The Best Creamy Potato Salad

Some say the first day of summer is in June. Others mark it as the end of school, or perhaps the first day the temperature reaches above a certain level. We say summer begins the day we get to gather with friends at a barbecue and dollop a big old heap of creamy potato salad onto a paper plate.
LifestylePosted by
Salon

This is the only way to store sweet potatoes

Oh sweet potato, oh sweet potato, how lovely is your orange flesh, fibrous skin, and bright, slightly earthy flavor. We could go on and on with a list about our favorite uses for sweet potatoes (in fact, we already have!), but today we are just here to talk about how to shop for and store sweet potatoes. Most root vegetables like raw sweet potatoes, carrots, and hearty winter squashes have a pretty long shelf life. As a rule of thumb, most raw root vegetables can be stored at room temperature for at least a week or two before they show any signs of bruising and spoiling. There are at least five different varieties of sweet potatoes, and they can all be stored the same way. The key is to start with very fresh sweet potatoes purchased from the grocery store or farmers market. They should be firm to the touch and free of decay, according to the United States Sweet Potato Council (yes, this is a very real, very wonderful organization).
RecipesPosted by
Simplemost

This 2-Ingredient Dough Recipe Has Gone Viral So We Tested It Out

Finding new recipes is so much easier than it was for our moms and grandmas. Instead of flipping through endless pages from stacks of cookbooks, we now have the internet as an endless recipe library. Need to make the perfect cake for celebration? Desperate for a quick yet tasty chicken recipe? All you have to do is search and thousands of recipes await you.
Food & DrinksPosted by
Taste Of Home

How to Cook Corn on the Cob in the Microwave

Few things compare to corn on the cob, especially when you know how to pick the best sweet corn. For those who want to get their corn fix without waiting for corn to boil in a big pot or putting it on the grill, there’s another clever method. If you’re...

Comments / 0

Community Policy