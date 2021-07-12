Eva Amurri and Boyfriend Ian Hock Enjoy Date at the Place They First Met: 'I Love You'

I must say, like many of you out there, the idea of a blind First Date, especially one set up by a sibling or our opinionated best friend is as appealing as going to the dentist for a root canal. Or is that just me? I don’t know, but the questions, “How does it start?” “How does it last?” and the impossible high priestess one of them all to answer, “Are you ever going to find the one?” is as daunting as writing a fresh musical about all of these questions without tripping and falling into a pit of overly done gender, racial, and/or sociological stereotypes. And I’m not so sure the writers of First Date did in fact avoid that rabbit hole as effectively as one might have hoped. But as we sit back and watch those particular questions float out before us in song, we can all find something to relate to.