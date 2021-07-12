Cancel
Eva Amurri and Boyfriend Ian Hock Enjoy Date at the Place They First Met: 'I Love You'

By Dory Jackson
People
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEva Amurri and boyfriend Ian Hock took a trip down memory lane over the weekend. On Saturday, the couple stepped out for a special date night at Hock's Westport, Connecticut restaurant, Don Memo — where they first met. Amurri, 36, shared multiple photos on Instagram from the pair's dinner together.

