Quirky triangle-shaped home which fits in two bedrooms and garden goes on market

By Joanne Ridout, Abigail O'Leary
Daily Mirror
 19 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UqUM8_0auVHB5u00
The house has a quirky sloped roof (Image: John Francis Sketty / Zoopla)

This tiny triangle-shaped home manages to fit in two bedrooms and comes with a garden - for under £200,000.

The house, located in Sketty, Swansea, in Wales, is near the boundary of the stunning Gower Peninsula.

And if local learning is a priority Gower College is close-by, making this house for sale surely a popular student let for an investor as well as a perfect first-time buyer's first step onto the property ladder.

According to the estate agent selling this charming house, its location is also good for easy access to Singleton Hospital and Swansea University's new bay campus too, reports Wales Online.

Part of a semi-detached pair, the house next door has a fabulous design with a high-pitched roof, that adds to the charm of the bay window and the property's facade, and is probably the property's most distinctive feature.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17hG3P_0auVHB5u00
The kitchen inside the small house (Image: John Francis Sketty / Zoopla)

But its baby 'mini-me' property that joins this house as its semi-detached neighbour, mirrors this high-roof design and raises the level of unusual to a higher level; the smaller of the two is probably the one of the pair that would make you stop and stare at the building from the pavement.

It can match the neighbour for a full-size bay, but it's upstairs where the roof-line takes over and demands more attention, but don't be fooled into thinking this house doesn't offer a good amount of space; never judge a property by its outward facade.

Inside, this delightful house offers two reception rooms, a kitchen, bathroom and two bedrooms.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05ztaX_0auVHB5u00
The house even has a small garden (Image: John Francis Sketty / Zoopla)

The tour inside starts with a porch and then into the hall and three choices; front reception room with bay window overlooking the street via the first door, the next door leads you to the second, rear reception room, or there's the stairs up to the first floor.

Tempting though it may be to head straight up to the bedrooms and explore the unusual shape of the house immediately, there's space to discover and think about on the ground floor first.

The current occupant has dedicated the front room to a dining room and it is light, bright and generous in its proportions.

There is a visually pleasing mix of modern and tasteful decor with classic and beautifully maintained vintage wooden furniture and wood effect flooring that adds a warmth to the space.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VVRfo_0auVHB5u00
One of the bedrooms with the sloped roof (Image: John Francis Sketty / Zoopla)

It's not hard to imagine many wonderful meal times at this table in the past, in this social and welcoming space.

Throughout the home, the interior design is modern, tasteful and comfortable and obviously well-maintained and loved - it appears there's nothing for a new owner to do except put their own personal interiors stamp on it.

The second reception room is a cosy lounge. Some obvious changes a new owner could do, subject to planning permission and building regulations, is to remove the wall that separates the two reception rooms.

Go one step further and sledgehammer the wall between the hall and front room too and a large open-plan living area emerges.

Change the rear window to a door out to the courtyard garden and the indoor / outdoor connection created is a bonus addition to the space.

And if the budget allows, connecting the kitchen to this new, open-plan space would work wonders for making it a totally sociable ground floor, if that is what a new owner is looking for.

