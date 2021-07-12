Divers find body of 80-year-old man swept off of pier

UPDATE: FROM COTTONWOOD POLICE – Out of respect for the family we have been withholding the girl’s identity but we are now able to share with the public that the 16 year old that was swept away in a wash in Cottonwood last night is Faith Moore. Faith and her family have strong ties to the community. She is the granddaughter of the recently retired Fire Chief from the Verde Valley Fire District and Retired EMS Chief from Verde Valley Ambulance. She is also the niece of an active Cottonwood Firefighter. The search for Faith is continuing with K9 units and with search watercrafts. An incoming storm has hit the Verde Valley making the search more difficult, but fire and law enforcement will carry on their work keeping the safety of first responders foremost. Volunteers are being moved out of the area to avoid injury in the event of another flashflood.