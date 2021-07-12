Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

Divers find body of 80-year-old man swept off of pier

By WSBT 22
22 WSBT
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCrews have found the body of an 80-year old man who was swept into the water off Tiscornia Beach on Thursday. Police have identified the man as Sammuel Sohn. He was located just before 6 p.m. Saturday evening in Lake Michigan near the North Pier by Michigan State Police divers.

wsbt.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Michigan State Police#Divers#Lake Michigan#Pier#Uscg#Great Lakes Drone Company
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Related
Lapeer County, MIWNEM

Body found near home of missing 79-year-old man

Police found the body of an unknown person near the home of a 79-year-old man who has been missing since July 19. On July 28, a state trooper and his K9 were near the home of Joseph Mindelli. At 1:38 p.m., the Dryden Township Police Department was told the body of an unknown person was found in the water of a small lake less than a mile from Mindelli’s home.
New Kent County, VAWRIC TV

Body confirmed as missing man swept away in Pamunkey River in New Kent

NEW KENT, Va. (WAVY) — Authorities say a body recovered Monday evening at the Pamunkey River in New Kent has been positively identified as Cory Redford. In an update Tuesday afternoon, Virginia Marine Police officers say they recovered the 37-year-old’s body near the mouth of the York River on the Pamunkey River after he was swept away in the water over the weekend.
Public Safetynbc25news.com

Search for missing 80-year-old man called off for the night

A water search is underway in St. Joseph for a missing person. St. Joseph City Police and county units are searching near the North Pier at Tiscornia Beach for an 80-year-old man. According to the man's family, he had been fishing on the pier since 5 a.m. A commercial fisherman...
Surfside, FLmyfox28columbus.com

Family identifies body of 7-year-old girl found in collapsed condo

SURFSIDE, Florida — The family of a Miami Firefighter whose daughter was found in the rubble in a collapsed condo in Florida has identified her body. Rescue crews found the body of 7-year-old Stella Cattarossi, along with her mother, Nicole Mejias. Stella's father has been part of the Miami Fire...
Yamhill County, ORkeizertimes.com

Body found in river

A group of kayakers found a dead body floating in the Willamette River about 2 p.m. Friday, July 2. Polk County Marine Patrol located the deceased male around river mile 72, just south of the Wheatland Ferry in Yamhill County. The deceased was described as a 25-40 year old Caucasian...
Cottonwood, AZarizonadailyindependent.com

Search For 16-Year-Old Girl Continues After She Was Swept Away Near Cottonwood

UPDATE: FROM COTTONWOOD POLICE – Out of respect for the family we have been withholding the girl’s identity but we are now able to share with the public that the 16 year old that was swept away in a wash in Cottonwood last night is Faith Moore. Faith and her family have strong ties to the community. She is the granddaughter of the recently retired Fire Chief from the Verde Valley Fire District and Retired EMS Chief from Verde Valley Ambulance. She is also the niece of an active Cottonwood Firefighter. The search for Faith is continuing with K9 units and with search watercrafts. An incoming storm has hit the Verde Valley making the search more difficult, but fire and law enforcement will carry on their work keeping the safety of first responders foremost. Volunteers are being moved out of the area to avoid injury in the event of another flashflood.
Staten Island, NYPosted by
TheDailyBeast

80-Year-Old Man Found Dead With ‘I Touch Little Girls’ Scrawled on His Body

An 80-year-old man in Staten Island was found dead Monday with a chilling message written on his chest: “I touch little girls.” Robert Raynor’s corpse was found Monday morning in the first-floor hallway of a Tompkinsville apartment building, police said. A neighbor, Isaac Williams, told the New York Post, “It was so loud, I could hear it over the air conditioner. I said, ‘What the hell are they doing down there?’ It was loud banging, like ‘boom, boom, boom.’ Like people were wrestling or someone was throwing somebody around.” The Post also quoted sources saying other messages—“I touch” and “I take dolls in my room for girls age 1-5”—were written on Raynor’s body in “black Magic Marker.” He reportedly had suffered cuts on his hands and two black eyes, but no cause of death was disclosed. Raynor was not a registered sex offender.
Accidentsgilaherald.com

Authorities searching for 4-year-old child swept away in flood

PIMA – Various first responders were scouring the Cottonwood Wash area north and south of the Cottonwood Wash Bridge on Thursday night and Friday morning, looking for a missing 4-year-old girl who has reportedly been swept away in a flash flood. According to a press release from the Pima Police...
Stearns County, MNknsiradio.com

Bloodhound Finds Lost 86-year-old Man in Stearns County

(KNSI) – An 86-year-old man who became lost after crashing his car in Stearns County was found by a bloodhound. The sheriff’s office says they began looking for Ambrose Gertken around 10:30 on Wednesday morning after his car was found in a drainage ditch in the 12000-block of 130th Avenue in St. Wendel Township.
Arizona Statekjzz.org

Teen, 4-Year-Old Swept Away By Floodwaters In Arizona

Authorities continue searching Sunday for a 4-year-old girl and teenager who were both swept away by floodwaters in separate incidents in Arizona. Graham County authorities resumed looking for a 4-year-old Pima girl missing since Thursday night while Verde Valley fire personnel search for a 16-year-old girl in Cottonwood. Crews suspended...

Comments / 0

Community Policy