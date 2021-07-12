Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Wizards Draft Workouts: Tennessee’s Yves Pons Among Six Prospects in Washington

By Chris Crouse
Posted by 
FortyEight Minutes
FortyEight Minutes
 19 days ago

The Wizards continue to hold workouts with prospects ahead of the NBA Draft and Tennessee’s Yves Pons was among the players in Washington on Monday morning.

Pons told FortyEightMinutes and other media that Washington’s workout differed in some ways from other teams. “Yeah, the two-minute run at the end was different,” Pons said when asked about anything that the Wizards did that was unique. He added that Boston was the only other team to have prospects run after going through drills (Boston’s was three minutes).

It’s worth noting that the Wizards met with Pons at the combine in addition to having him in for a workout on Monday.

The 6-foot-7 forward is currently No. 78 on ESPN’s Big Board and while the Wizards currently don’t hold a second-round pick, the team is rumored to be eyeing a trade for one. The defensive-minded French-native may be exactly the type of prospect the team takes a flyer on late given their woes on the defensive end in recent years.

More Details From Monday’s Wizards Workouts

The organization had five other prospects in on Monday. Richmond’s Blake Francis , Florida’s Tre Mann , Russia’s Nikita Mikhailovskii, Stanford’s Oscar Da Silva , and Coppin State’s Koby Thomas also worked out for the Wizards.

Mann, who is ESPN’s No. 22 overall prospect has a relationship with Bradley Beal dating back to his time in high school when the All-Star consulted him on attending Florida. The 6-foot-5 point guard says he’s incorporated parts of Beal’s game into his own.

Betting on the NBA Finals? Enjoy up to at PointsBet (NJ, IA, IL only). Promo code:

More From Washington

The post Wizards Draft Workouts: Tennessee’s Yves Pons Among Six Prospects in Washington appeared first on FortyEightMinutes .

Comments / 0

FortyEight Minutes

FortyEight Minutes

Columbus, OH
16
Followers
993
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

Features in-depth basketball news, analysis, rumors, odds, and more from a team of credentialed NBA writers.

 https://fortyeightminutes.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
State
Florida State
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Yves Pons
Person
Scott Brooks
Person
Bradley Beal
Person
Chris Duarte
Person
Tre Mann
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wizards#Nba Draft#The Nba Draft#Espn#Big Board#Stanford#Coppin State#The Nba Finals#Pointsbet Lrb#Portland Wizards Draft#Fortyeightminutes
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Washington Wizards
News Break
NBA
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
Sports
Stanford University
Related
NBAutdailybeacon.com

Johnson, Springer drafted in the first round, Pons signs with Grizzlies

Former Tennessee guards Keon Johnson and Jaden Springer were both selected in the first round of the 2021 NBA Draft Thursday night. Johnson was the first Vol to come off the board, when the New York Knicks drafted him with the 21st overall pick. Johnson was not a Knick for long, as New York flipped him to the Los Angeles Clippers.
NBARocky Top Talk

Yves Pons expected to sign with the Grizzlies

Both Jaden Springer and Keon Johnson heard their names called last night in the first round, as expected. However, Yves Pons never got that call. The former SEC Defensive Player of the Year went undrafted, but it didn’t take him long to find a landing spot. Pons is now expected...
NBADetroit Bad Boys

Previewing 2nd Round Bigs: Yves Pons

Quite possibly #1 on the Weaver Guy board many of us have talked about Yves Pons is a physical specimen who plays all out. He is a unique player and one that I feel is incredibly underrated due to not being the flashiest player nor possessing skills that acclimate tons of stats. Let's break him down.
NBAPosted by
The Spun

LeBron James Has 1-Word Reaction To Russell Westbrook Trade

The dynamic duo of LeBron James and Anthony Davis in Los Angeles is now a big three. With a blockbuster draft-day trade on Thursday, the Lakers sent Kyle Kuzma, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Montrezl Harrell, last night’s No. 22 overall pick, a 2024 second round and a 2028 second-round pick to the Washington Wizards in exchange for superstar point guard Russell Westbrook.
NBAPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

Ice Cube issues challenge to Damian Lillard

Rapper/businessman Ice Cube issued a challenge to Damian Lillard. Cube, real name O’Shea Jackson, is a big Los Angeles Lakers fan. He appeared on Stephen A. Smith’s show on Friday and was asked what advice he would give Lillard regarding the Portland guard’s future. “If you want a championship, he...
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

The perfect trade Clippers must offer 76ers for Ben Simmons

Could a trade be reached between the Philadelphia 76ers and the LA Clippers that involves Ben Simmons heading out west?. Philadelphia 76ers all-star Ben Simmons’ name is anticipated to be involved in trade talks this off season due to his poor play in the playoffs. After failing to improve his offensive game specifically shooting over the past few years, the process for the Sixers might just be broken soon. If the Sixers want to compete against contenders, they have to upgrade their roster.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Golden State Warriors: NBA Draft sends blunt message to big three

There’s no beating around it, the Golden State Warriors‘ decision to draft Jonathan Kuminga and Moses Moody sent a blunt message to their big three of Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green. Essentially, the front office is saying if those three want to win another ring — they’ll have to do it with a young core.
NBAPosted by
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Latest Bradley Beal News

On Thursday afternoon, the NBA world was turned upside down by trade rumors involving a few of the biggest names in the sport. The Philadelphia 76ers reportedly wanted to trade Ben Simmons. Meanwhile, the Los Angeles Lakers are reportedly interested in trading for Washington Wizards point guard Russell Westbrook. If...
NBANBA Analysis Network

4 veteran free agents who could ring chase with Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers had been linked to a lot of different trade targets since their season ended in the first round of the playoffs at the hands of the Phoenix Suns. During the 2021 NBA Draft, they pulled the trigger. After it was reported that the Lakers were going...
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Lakers host more 2021 NBA Draft prospects for workouts

For the second day in a row, the Los Angeles Lakers hosted six 2021 NBA Draft hopefuls for workouts. On Saturday, it was Miles McBride (West Virginia), Ayo Dosunmu (Illinois), Sandro Mamukelashvili (Seton Hall), Mac McClung (Texas Tech), Jaden Springer (Tennessee), and Balsa Koprivica (Florida State). It’s the fourth slew...

Comments / 0

Community Policy