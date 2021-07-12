Wizards Draft Workouts: Tennessee’s Yves Pons Among Six Prospects in Washington

The Wizards continue to hold workouts with prospects ahead of the NBA Draft and Tennessee’s Yves Pons was among the players in Washington on Monday morning.

Pons told FortyEightMinutes and other media that Washington’s workout differed in some ways from other teams. “Yeah, the two-minute run at the end was different,” Pons said when asked about anything that the Wizards did that was unique. He added that Boston was the only other team to have prospects run after going through drills (Boston’s was three minutes).

It’s worth noting that the Wizards met with Pons at the combine in addition to having him in for a workout on Monday.

The 6-foot-7 forward is currently No. 78 on ESPN’s Big Board and while the Wizards currently don’t hold a second-round pick, the team is rumored to be eyeing a trade for one. The defensive-minded French-native may be exactly the type of prospect the team takes a flyer on late given their woes on the defensive end in recent years.

More Details From Monday’s Wizards Workouts

The organization had five other prospects in on Monday. Richmond’s Blake Francis , Florida’s Tre Mann , Russia’s Nikita Mikhailovskii, Stanford’s Oscar Da Silva , and Coppin State’s Koby Thomas also worked out for the Wizards.

Mann, who is ESPN’s No. 22 overall prospect has a relationship with Bradley Beal dating back to his time in high school when the All-Star consulted him on attending Florida. The 6-foot-5 point guard says he’s incorporated parts of Beal’s game into his own.

