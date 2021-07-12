Gymnast Jordan Chiles’ Net Worth Is Impressive as She Prepares to Compete in Her 1st Olympics

Kyle Okita/CSM/Shutterstock

World-class athlete! Gymnast Jordan Chiles has already amassed an impressive net worth considering she’s heading to her first Olympics with team U.S.A. for Tokyo 2021. Keep reading to see how she makes money.

Jordan, 20, has an estimated net worth nearly $1.5 million, multiple outlets report. At such a young age, she already has a long gymnastics career under her belt. In addition, she also posts promotional Instagram posts, so it’s possible she gets paid as an influencer for her nearly 200,000 followers.

After making her elite debut during the 2013 American Classic, the Oregon native began her senior career in 2017. “I didn’t really fully understand what elite even was until that point,” Jordan explained to ESPN in June. “I just thought it was another level but when I walked in and saw Kyla [Ross] and Aly [Raisman], I was just like, ‘Oh my goodness, I’m with the big girls. What am I doing here? Am I going to the Olympics? This is crazy.'”

During the U.S Nationals in 2017, Jordan placed second all-around, which was a huge accomplishment for only her second senior meet. The following year, she took home a bronze medal during the World Cup in Germany. Then, at the Pacific Rim Championships the following month, she won gold medals in vault and floor.

While it’s unclear exactly how much prize money athletes receive for national and international gymnastic competition wins, it appears some chunk of money is given out for winning gold, silver and bronze medals.

Jordan’s skyrocketing career took a brief tumble when she finished in 8th place during Classics and didn’t crack the top 10 during nationals in 2018.

Jordan debated leaving the sport for good but was encouraged by pal Simone Biles to come train at her gym in Spring, Texas. Weeks after graduating high school in Vancouver, Washington, the athlete relocated south. The rest, as they say, is history.

Jordan’s career isn’t slowing down anytime soon!