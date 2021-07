Editor's Note: Editorials are representative of the views of all Editorial Board members. One or two members will compile these views and write an editorial. In an effort to combat the Great Depression and with clear precedent from England, in 1933, President Franklin D. Roosevelt and Congress effectively switched the United States from the gold standard to a system of fiat currency. That is, the U.S. government declared the dollar was no longer valuable because the U.S. Treasury had an equal amount of gold in safes. Rather, the dollar would now be valuable because the U.S. government simply said so.