A release date for Rick and Morty's next big anime short has surfaced online! Rick and Morty has had several brushes with the world of anime within the main Adult Swim animated series, but has experimented with anime in far more concrete ways through promotional materials and side projects. This has led to the release of not only one, but two new anime shorts set within the Rick and Morty universe overseen by prominent anime creators and directors. With the first season of the series seemingly preparing for a full anime episode of its own, fans have been wondering whether or not we'd get another Rick and Morty anime short soon.