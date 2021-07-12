Cancel
James Gunn Wanted Dave Bautista as Peacemaker in The Suicide Squad

 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJames Gunn Wanted Dave Bautista as Peacemaker in The Suicide Squad. Dave Bautista very nearly joined the small club of actors who played significant roles in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and the DC Extended Universe. Director James Gunn, who has experience with both sides, wanted Bautista to follow him in the upcoming The Suicide Squad, where Bautista was offered the role of Peacemaker (via EW). Ultimately, the former WWE performer opted to turn down the offer as he landed the leading role in Netflix’s Army of the Dead. That’s when Gunn called John Cena, who has the same background in pro-wrestling as Bautista.

