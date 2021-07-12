Cancel
Hesston, KS

Homicide in Newton: 14-year-old Hesston girl dies when another teen fires a gun

audacy.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA juvenile is in custody after the homicide of a 14-year-old Hesston girl Sunday night at a home in Newton. Before 10 p.m. Sunday, the 16-year-old male suspect arrived at a home in the 900 block of S. Walnut where police say a group of teenagers was hanging out. Witnesses said the suspect was visibly intoxicated and waving around a gun. He pointed the gun at others in the room before fatally shooting the victim.

