Homicide in Newton: 14-year-old Hesston girl dies when another teen fires a gun

A juvenile is in custody after the homicide of a 14-year-old Hesston girl Sunday night at a home in Newton. Before 10 p.m. Sunday, the 16-year-old male suspect arrived at a home in the 900 block of S. Walnut where police say a group of teenagers was hanging out. Witnesses said the suspect was visibly intoxicated and waving around a gun. He pointed the gun at others in the room before fatally shooting the victim.