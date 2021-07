A lack in job satisfaction can have a sneaky way of impacting many other areas of your life. While work is arguably not the most important thing, it does hold a high rank. Earning an income to help create and support a life that you love is simply a part of being an adult, but it does not mean that you must tolerate loathing your job just to pay your bills. Job satisfaction is quite common which is an unfortunate statistic however the upside of this commonality is that there are plenty of tips and tricks at your disposal to help you increase your job satisfaction.