We start today’s deals with a couple of M1-powered Apple devices, starting with the latest MacBook Air. This powerful and compact laptop is currently getting a $100 discount on its 256GB option with 8GB RAM, which means you can grab yours at Amazon for $899. However, you can get this laptop for as low as $799, thanks to Best Buy’s student deals that shaves an extra $100 off the laptop. In addition, the 512GB variant is getting a $150 discount so that you can grab one for $1,099 if you’re interested.