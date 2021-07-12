Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
UFC

Addison Rae Responds to Backlash Over Red Carpet Presenting Gig

By Daniella Scott
Cosmopolitan
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAddison Rae has responded to backlash following her booking a presenting gig on a UFC red carpet. The TikToker was a red carpet interviewer at Saturday's UFC fight, which, so far so good. The backlash started when she posted a few pictures of herself presenting at the event, mic in hand, along with the caption, "I studied broadcast journalism in college for 3 whole months to prepare for this moment." It's safe to say this did not go down well.

www.cosmopolitan.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Addison Rae
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Backlash#Carpet#Combat#Tiktoker#Likes#Whoisaddison
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
UFC
News Break
Combat Sports
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Jobs
News Break
Celebrities
News Break
Sports
Related
UFCPosted by
Outsider.com

Paige Spiranac Comes to Addison Rae’s Defense After UFC Backlash

Following UFC 264 this past weekend, TikTok star Addison Rae faced backlash for her recent announcing role within the organization. However, she found an ally in fellow social media star and former pro golfer Paige Spiranac. The golfer came to the defense of Rae after the TikToker faced fierce criticism...
POTUSNew York Post

Addison Rae slammed for greeting ex-President Trump at event

Is it possible to get “canceled” after shaking hands?. For TikTok star Addison Rae, 20, that might be the case after she recently greeted former President Donald Trump, 75. Various celebrities gathered together at the July 11 UFC 264 event in Las Vegas to watch the Dustin Poirier vs. Conor...
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
104.5 KDAT

TikTok Star Addison Rae Got Fired From Her New Job Following Social Media Backlash

Addison Rae lost her latest gig within 48 hours. On Friday (July 9), the 20-year-old social media influencer-turned-actress revealed her newest job: UFC's on-air reporter. "I studied broadcast journalism in college for 3 whole months to prepare for this moment," the TikTok star jokingly tweeted alongside photos of her holding a UFC-branded microphone on a red carpet.
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

DaniLeigh Fuels DaBaby Rumors With "DaBiggest" Pregnancy Photos

The clock is ticking as DaniLeigh's due date approaches and the expectant mother has been proudly showing off her growing baby bump. For months, people have speculated that DaniLeigh was with child, but while the gossip ran through social media and headlines, the Def Jam artist remained silent about her bundle of joy. It was only after one of her family members reportedly accidentally shared a photo of her that DaniLeigh decided to step forward and live her pregnancy out loud.
CelebritiesAOL Corp

Michael Che Wipes Instagram Account After Backlash to Simone Biles Jokes

“Saturday Night Live” head writer and comedian Michael Che wiped his Instagram account of all posts Thursday night after receiving backlash for posting jokes about Olympic gymnast Simone Biles. Biles, a four-time gold medalist, was expected to be a frontrunner in the 2021 Tokyo Olympic Games, but she withdrew from...
Musicpapermag.com

Addison Rae Is Working With Charli XCX on New Music

Addison Rae, TikTok's highest-paid user, has her sights set on pop stardom. Rae also detailed her songwriting process and how she's improving as a musician. "I've been songwriting a lot more, and learning more about production and the more intricate parts of music, instead of just performing," she said. "I have four songs right now that are ready and I'm really excited to share."
Moviesdexerto.com

Watch Addison Rae star in new trailer for ‘He’s All That’ movie

Netflix has released a new trailer of TikTok sensation Addison Rae’s upcoming movie ‘He’s All That’ which is set to release in August. Since Addison Rae blew up on TikTok, the star has found herself taking on a huge array of new projects, including the start of a music career with her debut single ‘Obsessed.’
TV ShowsCosmopolitan

Er, Addison Rae's Acting in the 'He's All That' Is Getting Pretty Mixed Reviews

ICYMI, Hollywood is having a big moment rn with remaking new versions of our favorite movies and television shows from the '90s and 2000s...much to our delight (the iCarly reboot) and our dismay (Fate: The Winx Saga). The newest victim project on the chop and block is '90s cult classic, She's All That, which Netflix picked up and decided to flip into a gender swapped version called He's All That starring Addison Rae.
Celebritiesdecaturradio.com

Camila Cabello Responds To ‘Tonight Show’ Backlash

One of the dancers featured in her performance of “Don’t Go Yet” appeared to be wearing blackface, but according to the singer, he was “supposed to be a white man with a terrible spray tan.”. She wrote in a note posted to Twitter, “We purposefully tried to pull together a...
Celebritiesimdb.com

Camila Cabello Responds to Backlash After Her Dancer Is Accused of Blackface

Camila Cabello is setting the record straight. Over the weekend, the Grammy winner addressed accusations that one of her backup dancers performed in blackface. The pop star recently took center stage during an appearance on The Tonight Show, where she performed her new single, "Don't Go Yet." For the set, Camila and her backup dancers appeared to channel the '80s with colorful props, Miami Vice-inspired outfits and beauty looks from the era. Following the performance, however, many took to social media to criticize the heavy makeup worn on stage, specifically by dancer Dylan Pearce. As one Twitter user wrote, "Camila what was going on with Dylan's...

Comments / 0

Community Policy