Addison Rae Responds to Backlash Over Red Carpet Presenting Gig
Addison Rae has responded to backlash following her booking a presenting gig on a UFC red carpet. The TikToker was a red carpet interviewer at Saturday's UFC fight, which, so far so good. The backlash started when she posted a few pictures of herself presenting at the event, mic in hand, along with the caption, "I studied broadcast journalism in college for 3 whole months to prepare for this moment." It's safe to say this did not go down well.www.cosmopolitan.com
Comments / 0