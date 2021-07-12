Trumbull Commissioners, Chamber, look for public input on rescue funds
Trumbull County Commissioners will hold a public meeting with several other groups to discuss how to use funds from the American Rescue Plan. The Trumbull County Commissioners will join the Western Reserve Port Authority, the Youngstown Warren Regional Chamber, and the Valley Economic Development Partners Tuesday morning to get input on the use of the more than $110 million the Valley will receive from the American Rescue Plan.www.wfmj.com
Comments / 0