Las Cruces, NM

Mudslides overwhelm San Augustine Pass in southern New Mexico

By Jim Parker
KVIA ABC-7
 18 days ago
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico – After shutting it down Sunday night due to a massive storm that triggered severe flooding, the New Mexico Department of Transportation said Monday that U.S. Route 70 would remain closed due to mudslides that overwhelmed the highway stretch known as the San Augustine Pass.

The U.S. 70 closure through southern New Mexico was in effect from Nasa Road (milepost 161) in Las Cruces to the entrance at White Sands Missile Range (milepost 170). Transportation officials said detours were routing traffic to U.S. 54 and US 380.

They indicated U.S. 70 wouldn't reopen until late Monday at the earliest - and once it did, it was anticipated only one lane would be clear for use at reduced speeds for as long as a week.

Crews on Monday continued work with heavy equipment that began in the overnight hours to remove what authorities described as "tons of debris and mud" that covered the roadway. Images shared by NMDOT even showed a vehicle that was abandoned along the pass after it became trapped in a mudslide.

Barricades were up along U.S. 70 as those crews worked to clear it, and transportation officials urged motorists not to drive around those road blocks.

El Paso, TX
Local news and information in El Paso, TX and Las Cruces, NM from KVIA ABC-7 Where News Comes First.

