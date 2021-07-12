Boris must reboot the economy on Freedom Day
Jobs. Levelling up. And of course infrastructure, with perhaps a nod to education and skills. Blah, blah, blah. The Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, is reported to be preparing a big speech on relaunching the post-pandemic economy next week, perhaps coinciding with the final lifting of Covid restrictions. We can expect a lot of the trademark Johnson one-nation boosterism that has become very familiar since the 2019 election.www.telegraph.co.uk
