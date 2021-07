Here’s some news that we certainly did not expect to get today, but news that is nonetheless a thrill to have: The full Lucifer season 6 premiere date!. During today’s virtual Comic-Con presentation, it was revealed that the hit Tom Ellis series will return for its final batch of episodes on Friday, September 10. While we know that production has been over for a while, we were fearful that Netflix would withhold these episodes until early 2022 as a means to keep people eagerly awaiting the show as long as possible. Also, they probably recognize that this is one of their most-successful series. Consider this earlier-than-expected premiere date a gift.