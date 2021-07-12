Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Netflix’s ‘Stranger Things’ Season 4 Release Date | Eleven, are you listening?

centralrecorder.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor the fans of the sci-fi ‘Stranger Things’, who almost forgot that the show even existed, finally, there is a ray of hope at the end of the tunnel. The last season aired almost 2 years back. Since then the fans were desperately waiting for the updates on season 4. But, the pandemic hit has left the production as well as the fans limbos. But, after the season 3 explosive finale, season 4 is highly expected to answer major questions.

centralrecorder.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jamie Campbell Bower
Person
Robert Englund
Person
Amybeth Mcnulty
Person
Myles Truitt
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stranger Things
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Netflix
Related
TV & VideosPosted by
CinemaBlend

Twilight Movies Dominating Netflix's Top 10, But Manifest Has Started Crushing In The Numbers Again

NBC's Manifest has been one of the hottest television shows of 2021... ever since it was cancelled shortly after its Season 3 finale but kept on crushing the competition streaming on Netflix. Nothing on Netflix seems to be able to knock Manifest very far down for long, even the recent release of the five films based on the four books of the Twilight saga. Despite Twilight, New Moon, Eclipse, and Breaking Dawn Part 1 and Part 2 taking up half the Top 10 list and even overcoming Manifest for a time, Manifest is crushing the numbers again.
TV Seriesmarketresearchtelecast.com

The Good Doctor confirmed its season 5 release date

The Good Doctor is back! The famous series starring Freddie Highmore will return for its fifth season on ABC to further expand its phenomenon. Although in Latin America the premieres are delayed, those who follow the program in the United States have very close the opportunity to see new episodes because they already have a release date. When is?
TV Serieswegotthiscovered.com

Netflix Added 6 New Movies/TV Shows Today

Netflix is adding six new releases this Wednesday that subscribers will want to check out. A trio of original TV series drop today, along with the latest season of a smash-hit network show. Not to mention a couple of fresh movies. Before we get onto those, though, users should also be aware that this is your last chance to catch The Croods, Hurricane (Mission of Honor) and Jeopardy! before they disappear tomorrow.
TV & VideosPosted by
CinemaBlend

Pray Away: Release Date And 6 Quick Things We Know About Netflix’s Conversion Therapy Documentary

Over the years, Netflix has released award-winning and critically-acclaimed documentaries that have focused on everything from the unconventional bond between a diver and an octopus to the way social media and technology changes users’ brains, and everything in between. The upcoming Pray Away Netflix documentary will soon touch on one of the most troubling and heartbreaking subjects: Conversion therapy.
TV Seriessolzyatthemovies.com

Netflix: Coming and Leaving in August 2021

Netflix announced the list of movies, television series, and specials that are coming and leaving the streaming service in August 2021. All titles and dates are subject to change. Coming Soon. Comedy Premium League — NETFLIX SERIES 🇮🇳. Four teams comprising 16 of India’s funniest entertainers engage in battles of...
TV Seriesdistrictchronicles.com

Dead Pixels Season 2 Release Date, Trailer, Cast and Latest Updates! – What Is The Show About?

What is the show about? Is it price-watching? When is it releasing? Let us discover out about Dead Pixels Season 2: Release Date, Trailer, Cast, and Latest Updates!. Dead Pixels is a British tv sitcom, which started airing on E4 on 28 March 2019. It focuses on the obsession of three mates, Meg, Nicky, and Usman, for a fictional huge multiplayer online role-playing sport (MMORPG) known as Kingdom Scrolls.
TV & VideosMacomb Daily

‘Never Have I Ever’ returns to high school on Netflix

Mindy Kaling’s semi-autobiographical series “Never Have I Ever,” about a high school nerd who longs to be popular after a family tragedy, closed its first season with Indian-American teen Devi caught in a romantic triangle with Ben (Jaren Lewison) and Paxton (Darren Barnet). The second season drops this week on Netflix.
TV Seriescentralrecorder.com

“Control Z” Season 2 Release Date Revealed | Official Trailer Is Out!!

Finally, almost after a year’s wait, Netflix’s blockbuster series “Control Z” is returning to our screens this August. The streaming king has dropped the official trailer and here is everything we know about the upcoming season. “You can’t bury the past” reads the official trailer of the much-anticipated Netflix series,...
TV & VideosCollider

The Best Thriller Shows on Netflix Right Now

Thrillers are, by and large, some of the most popular shows in the world. After all, who doesn’t enjoy the delightful suspense, the gut-wrenching fear of what’s going to happen next, and the wonderful feeling of a surprise twist you never saw coming? No wonder Netflix has so many great thriller shows on their catalog. But it’s not like they’re all the same, just because they’re lumped into the same genre. Even if you’ve got a list of interesting shows that you think you might like to watch, there’s still the agonizing indecision that everyone goes through before choosing their thriller fix. You need something that fits your mood, or something you can watch with others. And even when you’ve vaguely decided what sort of show you’re craving, there’s still a ton of great content to browse through.
TV Seriescentralrecorder.com

Alice in Borderland Season 2 Release Date | Netflix

Very few live adaptation shows of Japanese manga novels have taken off well among the fans, but ‘Alice in Borderland’ has certainly defied the odds in its favor leaving critics in awe. The first season of ‘Alice in Borderland’ was released on December 10, 2020, on Netflix which has left fans eagerly awaiting a new season.
TV Serieswmleader.com

‘Manifest’ May Be Saved As Netflix, NBC Eye New Season Of Canceled Series

We may have a repeat of 2017 when NBC canceled Timeless after one season but reversed its decision days later following fan outcry. Manifest, another high-concept NBC drama with passionate fan base that started its run in the high-profile Monday 10 PM slot, also could get resurrected following its cancellation by the network.
Moviesepicstream.com

All Twilight Saga Movies Made it on Netflix's Top 10 After Release on the Streaming Platform

EpicStream News Writer Living in between movies, series, and reality. The Twilight Saga movies were just released on Netflix last Friday and all the films secured their very own places into the Top 10 chart of the streaming platform with the first film on the third spot, New Moon on the sixth, Eclipse on the seventh Breaking Dawn: Part 1 on the eighth, and Breaking Dawn: Part 2 on the tenth filling half of the roster.
TV & Videoswegotthiscovered.com

Fear Street Part 4 Reportedly In The Works At Netflix

The Fear Street trilogy couldn’t have been more successful for Netflix, as the recent unique blend of movies and TV – three films released weekly, like TV episodes – proved to be a major crossover hit, with the marketing boldly claiming them to be “the movie event of the summer”. It’s no surprise, then, that the latest intel is pointing to the streaming giant already working on a second trilogy in the franchise.

Comments / 0

Community Policy