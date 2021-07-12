Netflix’s ‘Stranger Things’ Season 4 Release Date | Eleven, are you listening?

Thrillers are, by and large, some of the most popular shows in the world. After all, who doesn’t enjoy the delightful suspense, the gut-wrenching fear of what’s going to happen next, and the wonderful feeling of a surprise twist you never saw coming? No wonder Netflix has so many great thriller shows on their catalog. But it’s not like they’re all the same, just because they’re lumped into the same genre. Even if you’ve got a list of interesting shows that you think you might like to watch, there’s still the agonizing indecision that everyone goes through before choosing their thriller fix. You need something that fits your mood, or something you can watch with others. And even when you’ve vaguely decided what sort of show you’re craving, there’s still a ton of great content to browse through.