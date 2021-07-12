Cancel
Stocks

ZScaler Gets Mizuho Price Target Increase in Bullish Note

By Tony Owusu
Street.Com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShares of cybersecurity provider ZScaler (ZS) - Get Report were rising slightly Monday afternoon after analysts at Mizuho Securities raised the company's price target amid demand trends that "look very favorable." ZScaler now has a buy rating and $250 price target, up from $225, as analysts at the firm are...

www.thestreet.com

Comments / 0

