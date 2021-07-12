ZScaler Gets Mizuho Price Target Increase in Bullish Note

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on SHOP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shopify from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $1,514.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Shopify in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an outperform rating and a $1,360.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,675.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,530.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $1,606.36.