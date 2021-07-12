Despite missing Olympics, Sha’Carri Richardson could still attract marketers
Sprinter Sha’Carri Richardson is missing this year’s Olympic Games in Tokyo, but that doesn’t necessarily mean brands won’t be knocking on her door. Richardson won the 100-meter race at the US Olympic trials last month, but a positive marijuana test is preventing her from participating at this summer’s games. Nike, which sponsors Richardson, said it will “continue to support her through this time” in a statement earlier this month. And marketing experts expect other brands to express interest in Richardson as well.www.morningbrew.com
