Despite missing Olympics, Sha’Carri Richardson could still attract marketers

After a year of delays, the Tokyo Olympics is finally here. But the growth in streaming is expected to lower broadcast viewership numbers. About 27.5 million people tuned into the 2016 Rio Olympics each night during Primetime, and around 86 million households had a cable or satellite subscription that year. This time around, the Tokyo Olympics are at least 13 hours ahead of the main broadcasting hours for the U.S., and 11 percent fewer households still maintain their cable or satellite bundles. On top of this, NBC Sports is saving the live feed of several popular sports, including men's and women's gymnastics and track and field, for its streaming service Peacock in order to drive viewers to the platform.