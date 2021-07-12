Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Despite missing Olympics, Sha’Carri Richardson could still attract marketers

By MS Minda Smiley
morningbrew.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSprinter Sha’Carri Richardson is missing this year’s Olympic Games in Tokyo, but that doesn’t necessarily mean brands won’t be knocking on her door. Richardson won the 100-meter race at the US Olympic trials last month, but a positive marijuana test is preventing her from participating at this summer’s games. Nike, which sponsors Richardson, said it will “continue to support her through this time” in a statement earlier this month. And marketing experts expect other brands to express interest in Richardson as well.

www.morningbrew.com

Comments / 1

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Andrews
Person
Sha'carri Richardson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Summer Olympics#A Mark Partnership#Yahoo#Apex Marketing Group#Digital
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Social Media
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Nike
News Break
Marketing
Place
Tokyo, JP
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Tokyo Olympics
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLRefinery29

Protest Is Front & Center At The Tokyo Olympics — But For Black Athletes, It Comes At A Price

The image of hammer thrower Gwen Berry standing on a podium with her hip cocked to the side, her body turned away from her competitors and the anthem they were saluting, and her face holding an exasperated expression became an indelible example of athlete protest leading into the Tokyo 2020 Olympic games. Berry, who before this moment was unaware that the US national anthem would be played during her medal ceremony (this happened during Olympic trials last month, where unlike during the games, the anthem is typically not played), also had a black T-shirt that read “Activist Athlete” draped over her head.
MusicPosted by
rolling out

Sha’Carri Richardson stars in Beats by Dre commercial (video)

Sha’Carri Richardson, the dynamic Olympic hopeful who was disqualified for the Tokyo Games, is still running — her life, that is. The charismatic track star, who is billed as America’s fastest woman, scored a win after being barred from traveling to Japan due to a positive marijuana test. She is the star in a gripping Beats by Dre commercial that was scored and edited by Kanye West.
Sportspaisano-online.com

Sha’Carri Richardson is the victim of outdated rules, but they are rules

On Friday, July 23, the best athletes in the world will gather in Tokyo, Japan, for the 2020 Summer Olympics. After a year delay due to the global COVID-19 pandemic the Olympic Games are finally upon us. However, one of their best United States athletes, widely expected to enjoy a breakout performance on the global stage will not be eligible to compete in her signature event.
Sportsstudybreaks.com

Sha’Carri Richardson Isn’t the First Dubiously Disqualified Olympic Candidate, but Will She Be the Last?

The incredibly talented athlete’s plight is the symptom of decades’ worth of discrimination toward Black women in sports. Fiery-haired sprinter Sha’Carri Richardson set the sports world ablaze with her exceptional performance in the track and field Olympic Trials. She took first place in the women’s 100 meter final, securing her spot on the U.S. Olympic team. Her athletic fortitude set her up to become one of the greatest sprinters on the planet.
Musicshinemycrown.com

Sha’Carri Richardson Appears in New Kanye West, ‘Beats’ Ad

You can’t keep a good woman down. And U.S. sprinter Sha’Carri Richardson is singlehandedly proving that fact, as the brand collabs keep on coming. Richardson appears in a brand new Beats ad soundtracked with a new song from KanyeWest, who is gearing up to release his “DONDA” album. The ad premiered during Game 6 of the NBA Finals and sees Richardson — one of the fastest athletes in the world — preparing to bolt out of the blocks in full Nike attire and a bold red pair of Beats Studio Buds.
SportsSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

Schmidt: Long journey around the emotional track with Sha'Carri Richardson

Sometimes stories and the social questions that follow can be both simple and complicated at the same time. These stories can take us on an intellectual and emotional journey, with plenty of detours. In the end, you may end up exactly where you started but with some unexpected experiences along the way.
Celebritiesintomore.com

Sha’Carri Richardson Shines in Rihanna-Approved, Kanye-Directed Ad

Sha’Carri Richardson became one of the fastest women in the world at the age of 19. The record-breaking runner was easily chosen as a gold medal favorite for the 2021 Olympics in Tokyo; even before she even dominated the qualifying 100m race at the US Track and Field Olympic Trials. One time, she just happened to smoke weed.
SportsSporting News

What happened to Sha'Carri Richardson? Explaining the Olympic runner's weed ban controversy

The United States will be without one of its fastest athletes at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics. The exclusion of Sha'Carri Richardson due to a positive test for marijuana has been one of the dominant storylines heading into the Summer Games — not only a debate on the value of the rule, but also a question as to why she was left entirely off the U.S. Track and Field roster.
Sportscheddar.com

Despite Rise in Streaming and Protests, Media and Marketers Still Back Tokyo Olympics

After a year of delays, the Tokyo Olympics is finally here. But the growth in streaming is expected to lower broadcast viewership numbers. About 27.5 million people tuned into the 2016 Rio Olympics each night during Primetime, and around 86 million households had a cable or satellite subscription that year. This time around, the Tokyo Olympics are at least 13 hours ahead of the main broadcasting hours for the U.S., and 11 percent fewer households still maintain their cable or satellite bundles. On top of this, NBC Sports is saving the live feed of several popular sports, including men's and women's gymnastics and track and field, for its streaming service Peacock in order to drive viewers to the platform.
POTUSNewsweek

World Athletics Head Signals Support for Sha'Carri Richardson, Marijuana Rule Change

The president of the international track organization World Athletics voiced support for American sprinter Sha'Carri Richardson, who was barred from participating in the Olympics after a drug test came back positive for marijuana. Sebastian Coe, head of World Athletics, said he believes the prohibition of marijuana by the World Anti-Doping...
FIFAPosted by
Front Office Sports

Olympics Could Still Be a Win for NBCUniversal

The Olympics have been a mess for Japan, but they might not be for NBCUniversal. The Games’ primary U.S. broadcaster expects to bring in $2.25 billion in ad revenue, per the New York Times, nearly double the $1.2 billion it earned from Rio 2016. While advertisers have adjusted strategies to...
Eugene, OREmerald Media

Opinion: We are all human. Sha’Carri Richardson is too.

Track Town USA, once again, became center stage for track and field in early June during the 2021 Olympic Trials. Sha’Carri Richardson, favored runner for the USA Olympic 100 meter dash, stole the hearts of Eugene locals with her face gracing the downtown Nike storefront. The excitement for Richardson’s accomplishments was quickly overshadowed following a suspension — a suspension that should make us all consider the human experience and the importance of mental health.
CelebritiesNewsweek

How Much Money Has Simone Biles Lost After Pulling Out of Olympics Finals?

Simone Biles has forfeited at least two opportunities for a medal, after withdrawing from two gymnastics finals at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, citing mental health concerns. Four-time Olympic gold medalist Biles, 24, has received an outpouring of support from fellow athletes, celebrities, and the public following announcements that she had pulled out of Tuesday's women's team final and Thursday's all-round final.
SportsPosted by
Daily Mail

USA's mixed 4x400m relay team is DISQUALIFIED at the Tokyo Olympics after Lynna Irby was ruled to have stood outside the zone when she took the baton from Elija Goodwin

USA's mixed 4x400meter relay team has been disqualified from the Tokyo Olympics after a handoff violation. The US team finished first in qualifiers and breezed into Friday's semi-finals but a bad pass between 22-year-old runners Lynna Irby and Elija Godwin has stopped them from going for the gold. The pair...

Comments / 1

Community Policy