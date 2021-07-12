Cancel
PFF ranks all 130 FBS QBs: Texas A&M comes in low on the list

By Brian Perroni
Cover picture for the articleFor the first time since Jimbo Fisher arrived at Texas A&M, he will have an unproven quarterback in 2021. Even though there was a quarterback battle prior to Fisher's first season in Aggieland, eventual winner Kellen Mond and Nick Starkel, who he beat out, both had starting experience from the year prior. With Mond having headed to the NFL, owning nearly every career record in school history, Fisher has to hit the reset button for the first time.

