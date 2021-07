Parents today are so much more in tune with their children's emotions, and that's an amazing thing. Gone are the days of "children should be seen and not heard," and instead many parents today lead with their hearts and intuition, recognizing that our children are whole people with thoughts and feelings. Jessica Alba recently opened up about how important it is for her to parent gently this way, but that it isn't always easy—and that she's been in therapy with her oldest daughter, Honor, for two years.